This isn’t the drag RuPaul has shared with the world.
But it is just as passionate, if not more.
Gaymer and Allies is a Yakima drag group. They perform weekly at Game & Grog, 118 S. First St. Performances consist of dancing, lip syncing and audience interaction.
Twice a month, shows have a theme, forcing cast members to perform outside of their comfort zones. The other two shows are free-for-alls, giving them the chance to construct acts in the genre of their choice, each performer claiming a style of their own, like pop punk or heavy metal, though there is crossover.
Gaymer and Allies’ current lineup took shape in 2019 and comprises drag kings and queens, hyper queens and burlesque dancers.
“Our cast, most of it is drag kings. It’s not nearly as intense as I would say a normal drag show is because most of our costume changes are T-shirts and jeans, maybe some different boots,” said Gaymer and Allies producer Kelsea Farias, stage names Reign Havok (burlesque) and Zak Havoc (drag king).
A Gaymer and Allies drag show is made up of three rounds, and each round includes routines by five cast members. Commentary is limited between each routine, but sometimes hosts can’t help but have fun and banter with the audience.
Gaymer and Allies call themselves a drag family. The family feeling is mutual between the cast members, Game and Grog staff and the drag show audience.
The LGBTQ+ community is a marginalized one and finding establishments and events where they can fully be themselves, openly, secure and among peers, isn’t always easy.
“There’s not a whole lot of safe places in Yakima for people like us to go to and to be ourselves, so we try to make sure that everybody knows that. We don’t just have allies in our name for the fun of it, we’re there to be helpful,” Farias said.
“I mean, like even if you just go to the shows and you’re not part of the cast, there’s times when we’ve talked people out of really dark places in between breaks.”
As acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community grows, it becomes easier for Gaymer and Allies to help others.
“I’m hoping it’s making Yakima a safer place for the LGBTQ+ community because there’s really not a whole lot of places that are as open and friendly as it is here (Game & Grog),” said hyper queen Hope Matson-Watkins (stage name Jinx).
Drag shows at Game & Grog, drag family support and allies can help get the word out to people to come together and be themselves without judgment, Matson-Watkins said.
“Gaymer and Allies, we’re here to support you. The entire bar is an LGBTQ+-friendly environment. And we usually invite people in,” said Nicole Barajas (stage name Austin Tacious). “We try to break off from our groups so that we’re interacting with everybody making sure this is a safe space for everybody.”
Barajas uses the pronouns she/they and appreciates new and regular audience members. Performers feed off the crowd’s enthusiasm.
“It’s always nice to see their faces and they bring their friends ... and so it’s just nice and the energy is always really good,” Barajas said.
Drag shows at Game & Grog welcome newcomers all the time, most of whom arrive by chance during a show.
Sheena Hoffert (stage name Shane “The Boss” O’Hara) uses she/they pronouns. They and other cast members are approached outside the bar and between performances by newcomers. They said Game and Grog and drag shows are a place to go to be with people who are understanding and accepting.
“It’s like my own little family. I’m very close with these guys. You don’t really have to hide anything from them. They’re pretty awesome. Like having best friends all in one room … I love being here with everybody as a whole,” Hoffert said.
Thailia Renee (stage name Torvi Estrith) recently came out as transgender and as a member of Gaymer and Allies, she has a safe space to be open. She knows she has a group of friends and family which means a lot to her and others in the Yakima LGBTQ+ community.
“I wanted to do something to help kind of explore myself and my different aspects,” Renee said. “So I figured this would be a good way to try different things, try different styles. Also, it forces me to learn how to do makeup really well.”
Safe space and family are common threads for Gaymer and Allies and LGBTQ+ members in the audience. The family atmosphere creates acceptance for the community.
Gaymer and Allies is a steppingstone for LGBTQ+ acceptance.
“There’s still so much work that needs to be done in the country, but just even in our little city, having a place where people can come and feel accepted, regardless of their identity, gender or anything, and feel like who they are is more than OK,” said Sarah Gilbert (stage names Oliver Tits, drag king name, and Helena Basket, hyper queen name).
For Gaymer and Allies, drag is a performance and support group for the cast and Yakima LGBTQ+ community.
“I feel like we are sometimes the only support group that they have in the moment. These are our friends before they were members of the group so we want to try to offer them the best that we can when they need it,” said Gaymer and Allies producer Jorydn Jensen (stage name Johnny Longboi).
Jensen joined the drag family for something fun to do, and as an attention seeker, performing was an easy decision. Getting to know more of the Yakima LGBTQ+ community was a bonus.
“These are my people. These are people that I know I can turn to if I have a problem. I want them to be able to rely on me in the same way,” Jensen said.
