Yakima’s Community Christmas tree will arrive at Millennium Plaza downtown on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
The tree will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon. Parking spaces on Third Street, adjacent to Millennium Plaza, will be closed during installation.
Transportation of the tree is subject to change depending on weather conditions and equipment.
The Christmas tree came from a Yakima residence will be secured in the plaza by Downtown Association of Yakima crew in partnership with the city's Public Works Division and Russell Crane.
The tree is about 30 feet high before it will be trimmed for installation. Downtown Association of Yakima volunteers will decorate the tree with lights.
The official lighting ceremony will be on Dec. 4 following the annual Holiday Lighted Parade on Yakima Avenue that starts at 6 p.m.
