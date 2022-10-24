Betty Balmer began dating her future husband, Robert Clarence “RC” Balmer, after she ran for queen of the Toppenish Fourth of July celebration in 1946. She was Betty Joyce Lichtenberg then and looking forward to her senior year at Toppenish High.
RC was a 1944 Zillah High School graduate and Betty knew of him and his brothers from her job at a Toppenish restaurant, which was a favorite of their parents. Betty's younger sister was working at the refreshment counter inside the movie theater in Toppenish and also selling tickets to support Betty's run for queen. When RC came up to the counter, she asked if he'd like to buy a ticket or two on behalf of Betty.
I'll buy a whole book for a date, he told her. He bought a book of five tickets for $5. "That was a lot of money back then," Betty said. "I couldn't turn it down."
"From there on we went together till I graduated," Betty said. She graduated May 29, 1947, and married RC at Faith Lutheran Church on July 20, 1947. He wore a natty double-breasted suit; she wore a gauzy summer dress and carried a small bouquet in gloved hands, with her short dark hair styled in curls.
"I still go there," she said.
Betty recently shared that story with a few of the friends she meets with every morning at the McDonald's on South First Street, just north of the intersection with Nob Hill Boulevard. She gets there around 9 a.m. and some arrive then, or come a little later, or earlier. Some don't make it every day. There's usually about a dozen of them.
They celebrated her 93rd birthday there Sept. 31. The Rev. Robert Trimble is among the regulars. Dave Albert, who's 92, drives from West Valley. Rose and Bob Barnick of Yakima recently brought cookies.
Betty and RC moved to Yakima in 2004 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. He died in February 2018 after a short illness. The couple have two daughters, Teri Saxlund and Kathleen Pitcher. Teri is 71 and Kathleen is 73; Betty still calls them "the girls."
She relishes her visits to McDonald's. Betty and RC made daily visits to the McDonald's in Toppenish when they lived there, and started going to the McDonald's on South First Street after they moved to Yakima. They also gathered with friends at a McDonald's in Yuma, Ariz., where they spent several winters.
Her gatherings with friends mean even more to Betty now. "This makes my day," she said. "This gets me out of bed and gets me going."
A shared heritage
"Good morning, Betty," said Gilbert Chandler of Yakima as he walked up to the booth in the northwest corner of McDonald's, where Betty sits every morning with her sausage McMuffin, hash browns and Diet Coke.
"Good morning," she responded. "You're here early."
Betty had brought some photos of herself, from a young child to a young woman, and showed them to Rose Barnick and Phyllis Cornwell, sharing some of her family history. Phyllis' husband Ernie sat with Chandler and Bob Barnick in the next booth.
RC was born in Cleveland, Okla., and was a young boy when his family sold their farm in 1935 and moved southwest, living in Arizona and California before settling in Zillah in 1937. Betty was born in Toppenish, the first of five girls, and briefly lived in San Francisco as a toddler.
Though they didn't know it then, Betty and RC shared something in common.
Both are descendants of Germans from Russia — ethnic Germans who were born in Russia. The story of Germans from Russia began in 1763 with Catherine the Great's invitation to Germans, and other foreigners, to settle in Russia. Catherine was a German national and saw an influx of new citizens as one way to help solidify her rise to power, among other considerations.
Catherine offered numerous incentives, including freedom of religion, freedom to keep their language and freedom from being drafted into the Russian army, and tens of thousands of Germans relocated to the empire of Russia over decades. But increasing political turmoil and ethnic tensions in the late 1800s and early 1900s, along with famine and persecution leading up to, during and following the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, prompted thousands to emigrate to Canada, South America and the United States.
"My mother's older sister and brother came over from Russia in the early 1900s," Betty said. Her parents were both born in the United States, but their parents were born in Russia, she said.
"It was terrible at the time," Betty said. After emigrating to the United States, her relatives sent care packages and whatever else they could provide to family still in Russia. "They got one back, so they knew they were gone," she added.
The agricultural bounty of Washington attracted Betty and RC's families to the region.
"My dad's folks settled in Walla Walla," Betty said; that's where her father was born in 1904. Her mother's family lived in Iowa, Colorado and Idaho before moving to Toppenish to work at the U&I Sugar Co., where they coaxed sucrose out of sugar beets from Lower Valley fields.
Betty worked in the fields beside her mother from age 10 to 12, she said, before working for a year at a fruit stand owned by a Japanese family. Then it was a couple years at Haugan's Variety Store and the Trimble Brothers ice cream and sandwich shop until she graduated from high school and got married.
An illustrious career and happy retirement
Though Betty could graduate at the end of her junior year because she had met all the requirements, she wanted to take some additional business classes such as typing, shorthand and bookkeeping because she already knew she wanted to get a job at some point.
In 1954, she began working at the Toppenish branch of Seattle-First National Bank. At the time, women worked in the back; they couldn't be tellers or have jobs at the "front" of the bank, Betty said.
She rose up through the ranks and in 1971, became the first female bank officer at that branch when she was promoted to assistant vice president.
Betty retired Jan. 31, 1988. after working 34 years at the bank. She was 58. That offered many years of golfing (she has two holes-in-one), camping, hiking, boating and traveling with RC, who worked at different jobs before retiring from International Harvester after 31 years.
Along with her daily visits to McDonald's, Betty still walks every day. She still drives to her morning gatherings and relishes the conversation. "Otherwise I'd talk to myself," she said.
Phyllis Cornwell laughed. She enjoys the time too.
"We sit here and talk and have fun," she said.
