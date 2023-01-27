Whenever you uncork a bottle of Washington wine, you are participating in an incredible local story.
1983 was 40 years ago. "Return of the Jedi" was in theaters, Sally Ride was the first American woman in space, and the Dow Jones closed at 1,258. That same year, the Yakima Valley became the first American Viticultural Area, or AVA, in the Pacific Northwest.
The history of wine in the Yakima Valley is really the history of Washington wine. The Yakima Valley saw Dr. Walter Clore's work at the WSU Irrigation Branch Experiment Station, located in Prosser (now called the Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center), where he oversaw what was essentially the discovery of what Washington could be in terms of wine.
The region has come into its own, growing into the potential seen by pioneers like Clore; John Williams and Jim Holmes, founders of Kiona vineyard; Wade Wolfe, then working viticulture for Chateau St. Michelle; Mike Sauer, founder and owner of Red Willow Vineyard; Dick Boushey of Boushey Vineyards; the late Stan Clark, then winemaker and general manager of Quail Run Winery; and David Lake of Columbia Winery. Their discoveries and the promise of the Yakima Valley is really a story of time and experimentation, as well as patience and cooperation.
“Mike Wallace of Hinzerling Winery, who passed away in 2016, was really the impetus," says Williams. "At the time, the ATF governed AVA applications, and there was a federal registry that had announced the opportunity to apply for an AVA designation. Mike really thought it was something we should do."
John, Mike and Randy Tucker of Tucker Cellars got together, and Mike won them over. The three of them, along with Yakima River Winery, formed a sort of loose Wine Growers Association. "We each took on a different part of the application, submitted it and it came back approved three or four months later."
The establishment of Yakima Valley as an AVA did not mean that the learning and experimentation were over. In fact, it was just the beginning.
"In 1983, I was three years into my first planting of cab sauvignon, merlot and all things chenin blanc. I was learning on the job," says Dick Boushey. At the time, Walter Clore was recommending hardy German varieties, which many people were planting, but Dick was interested in other kinds of wine.
"I think what influenced me was the older Otis Vineyard and the old Lester Fleming Vineyard on Hawn Hill. Both these old blocks were near my farm, and I would visit them frequently, and even made homemade wine from these blocks. They both had older red varieties."
"A handful of growers were starting to incorporate wine grapes into their mix of crops, and we were all trying to learn together. We were collectively trying to develop the best growing methods that would produce decent grapes in the Valley. Lots of mistakes were made, and lessons learned."
Viticulture was a new practice for these farmers, some of whom had been growing other crops for generations. What they learned was that growing wine grapes was a whole different animal. Over time, growers moved away from the frost and freeze of the Valley floor. "We slowly and sometimes painfully learned from our collective experiences and moved to more desirable sites and fine-tuned our cultural practices. This process is still going on today."
For John Williams, the AVA designation alone added a lot of value to both the Yakima Valley and Washington in terms of name recognition.
"At the time it was the only one, so anytime anyone in the wine press wrote about Washington, Yakima Valley was mentioned. That led to a lot of good press and notoriety.”
