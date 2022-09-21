Thursday, September 22, 2022 is the first day of autumn. It’s what The Weekender has been waiting for.
Pour me a cup of warm apple cider with some caramel sauce. Wrap a comfy throw around my shoulders. Soup and rich chili will be in heavy rotation.
As the leaves begin to change, so does my wardrobe. My itinerary calls for long sleeves, scarves and jeans so I can still enjoy outdoor activities.
If you make it out this weekend, enjoy the harvest season, sunshine and the cooler temperatures.
Events in Prosser
In need for a quick getaway? Prosser may be what you’re looking for this weekend.
The Great Prosser Balloon Rally takes place Friday through Sunday. Each day at 6:30 a.m., weather permitting, hot air balloons will take flight from the Prosser Airport at 111 Nunn Road.
Observers should arrive around 6:15 a.m., as pilots prepare the hot air balloons for flight. Admission and parking are free.
The Night Glow show will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium, 1433 Paterson Road. Hot air balloons are anchored to the ground and lit up against the night sky.
Admission is free in the stands and there is limited seating in the fenced-off area for a charge.
Prosser is hosting its annual Harvest Festival downtown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The festival will have arts and crafts, food vendors and entertainment.
Also in downtown Prosser, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, is the Caren Mercer-Andreasen Street Painting Festival. Professional artists, youth artists and community participants will take to the streets with chalk art displays.
Red Light Challenge
End your week right with some pizza and maybe a beer with Red Light Challenge from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Kiln, 815 S. 72nd Ave.
The duo from Boise, Idaho, came through the Yakima area this past summer, performing their high-energy, harmony-filled dance rock music.
“Come enjoy some beer and delicious pizza while we play some music while trying to eat the delicious pizza at the same time, haha,” the band said on their Facebook page about playing at the Kiln.
Check out the video for their song “Play Pretend” at https://bit.ly/YH-Rrlcplaypretend. I dare you not to dance.
Yakima Sunfair Parade
The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will follow the traditional route down Yakima Avenue, starting at 16th Avenue, heading east and concluding at Naches Avenue.
The parade is held annually on the first Saturday of the Central Washington State Fair.
Join community members and visitors to watch local high school and middle school marching bands, community floats, law enforcement vehicles flashing lights and sirens, businesses and other participants as they march down the avenue.
Yakima Valley Trolleys 100th Birthday
Steeple cab electric locomotive No. 298 was built in September 1922 for the Yakima Valley, and on Saturday you can take a ride in the historic car.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors of all ages can purchase a $50 ticket to ride the 298 on the Pine Street trolley route. All proceeds will go to the restoration of the historic car.
There will be a ceremony at noon at the car barn, 306 W. Pine St., to celebrate the centennial. Yakima Valley Trolleys historian Kenneth Johnsen will give a historical brief.
‘Swan Lake’
The World Ballet Series is bringing “Swan Lake” to The Capitol Theatre at 6 p.m. Sunday.
This iconic ballet comes to life with a multinational cast of 50 dancers and will feature detailed, hand-painted sets and over 150 costumes.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at www.capitoltheatre.org or in person from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Capitol Theatre box office, 19 S. Third St.
