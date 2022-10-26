Brrr! That cold weather came out of nowhere fast, and just in time for Halloween. And there’s so much going on leading up to the spooky celebration on Monday.
So, if one day isn’t enough for chills and thrills, check out some of what the Yakima Valley has to offer this weekend.
Lincoln Barr
The one-time Yakima resident returns for an album release show from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Barr lived in the Pacific Northwest for about 15 years, two of those in Yakima, and his new album, “Forfeit the Prize,” was released last Friday.
“Forfeit the Prize” is like the sun coming out after exploring and dealing with the fallout of childhood trauma and depression in Barr’s 2017 album.
“There’s a broader perspective that comes from having gone through an experience like that and come out the other side. I feel like that is really what forms this record,” Barr said.
“There’s a lot of gratitude. I’d say that gratitude extends to the connections and the relationships that I have in the Northwest and seeing it from new eyes, and awareness of what I could have lost, if I hadn’t emerged from that period of my life.”
Tickets cost $15 at theseasonsyakima.com. Special guest Braly Sangster will also be performing.
Halloween Haunted Green House
The Grandview High School DECA will host a haunted house from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Grandview High School in the green house, 1601 W. Fifth St.
Cost is $5 per person; non-high school students must bring an adult.
The haunted green house is a fundraising event for the Grandview High School DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America).
Good Times N Tattoos Trunk or Treat
Good Times N Tattoos is hosting a trunk or treat event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Yakima at 25 N. Front St. Participating businesses include Terra Essentials, Norm’s of Yakima, Fair Work Center, Sewn, Kick N Coffee, Station 1889, Good Times N Tattoos, Marigz Paradize and Pica Chulo.
Enter the Halloween costume contest at Station 1889.
There will also be vendors on site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jewelry, art and food are just some of what will be for sale.
Haunted Harvest Scavenger Hunt
Play the game of Clue scavenger hunt from 6-7 p.m. Saturday at Skateland, 2506 Old Town Road in Union Gap.
Meet Clue characters or dress as them. Halloween costumes are encouraged, too.
Admission is $10 and includes an order of “dead man’s fingers” and a “bloody Shirley Temple.”
The skating session is from 7-10 p.m. and tickets are sold separately.
Bola Suriana
The Yakima Morelia Sister City Association is bringing a favorite Mexican group, Bola Suriana, to Yakima for a free show from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
The popular folk group from Michoacan has been playing for 32 years, mastering the Michoacan musical forms both traditional and urban, utilizing guitar, bass, violins, flutes and percussion instruments.
