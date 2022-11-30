Thursday is the first day of December; can you believe it? Explore can’t be the only one surprised it’s already the last month of the year.
The end of November marks my 10 months’ time at the Yakima Herald-Republic, and that’s a lot of Weekender picks events shared with readers.
As the holidays are revving up, there’s still plenty to share before year’s end. This weekend is full of music to listen to and Christmas cheer to share.
Open Mic
Want to share your music? Meet other performers and music appreciators at Open Mic night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Bearded Monkey Music, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
The open mic night at Bearded Monkey Music is open for solo performers as well as full band acts.
The stage is set up with a backline drum set, guitar amplifiers and bass amplifiers and is complete with light effects.
Downtown Christmas Market
Head to downtown Sunnyside’s Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave., from 1-6:30 p.m. Saturday for an afternoon of holiday shopping.
Over 40 vendors will be on site for Christmas gift shopping as well as food vendors.
Roza Candles, Wild Love and Co., The Teal Box, Black Rock Kettle Corn, Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz, The Lux Box and Sausage Daddy are some of the vendors available.
The family -friendly event will have a photo booth and Santa will be there for pictures. DJ Blu will be playing music as well.
Well Adjusted and NOLTe
Punk and metal will take over Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave., starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
Seattle-based band Well Adjusted brings their high energy style of punk rock to Yakima and NOLTe from the Tri-Cities performs a unique style of metal.
There is a $5 cover at the door for this 21-and-older show.
Nelda Swiggett Quintet: ‘Alaska Suite’
Composer Nelda Swiggett brings a five-piece chamber jazz ensemble to The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The ensemble will be performing Swiggett’s original work, “The Alaska Suite: A Story of Beauty, Loss and Hope.” The suite combines live music, spoken word, images and poetry to connect audiences with the scientific realities of climate change.
Tickets cost $15 at theseasonsyakima.com. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the development of the West Powerhouse Road Pathway, and the concert will be held in memory of Wendy Baker. Baker died June 12 after being hit by a pickup while cycling.
The West Powerhouse Road Pathway is a missing link in the Yakima bike/pedestrian trail system. The pathway will be protected for bicyclists and pedestrians.
There will also be a silent auction in the lobby for Wilridge Wines from vintner Paul Beveridge.
Santa Corky
You can meet viral TikTok star Santa Corky from noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
Santa Corky will take a break from his busy holiday schedule to meet boys and girl at Steins Ace Hardware at 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
Bring your camera, because you can take pictures with Santa Corky.
Supplies for painted Christmas ornaments will be available for the first 200 kids.
Santa Corky is a real bearded Santa with over 1 million followers on TikTok — and his “North Pole Nation” is in Yakima.
