Halloween is still a week and a half away, but the hauntings are already running amok.
There’s plenty of ghastly activities to choose from this weekend and much more.
Do you believe in cryptids, enjoy flat-track bouts or want to flex your creativity and paint a pumpkin? Weekender Picks has you covered.
Haunted Movie Fest
The Majestic Theatre, 1919 S. 14th St. in Union Gap, will have its second annual Haunted Movie Fest on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 2022, with $5 movies.
You can see one movie for $5 or attend two movies for $10 and get a free medium popcorn. Tickets can be purchased on site or ahead of time at yakimatheatres.com/majestic.
Friday’s flicks are “Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight” (1995), “My Bloody Valentine” (1981), “Tremors” (1990) and “April Fools Day” (1986). Each movie plays at 7 and 9 p.m.
Saturday matinees are at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982), “Labyrinth” (1986), “The Dark Crystal” (1982) and “Beetlejuice” (1988).
Saturday night movies are “Scream” (1996), “Friday the 13th” (1980), “The Frighteners” (1996) and “Cujo” (1983). Each movie plays at 7 and 9 p.m.
If Halloween-themed movies aren’t your thing, though, the “Back to the Future” trilogy is playing on Saturday starting at 5:45 p.m. You can watch all three for $20.
Spooktacular ‘Malloween’
Little ghosts and goblins are invited to roam upstairs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Valley Mall, 2529 Main St. in Union Gap. The “Malloween” event will replace trick or treating in the mall this year.
“Everyone is invited for some hocus pocus and ghoulish good times with a special performance by the Sanderson Sisters, a costume contest and of course candy,” Jacob Butler, marketing manager for the Valley Mall, said in an email.
The Sanderson Sisters will judge a costume contest, and there will be candy, crafts, games and special guest appearances.
Bigfoot Con 2022
Local and Pacific Northwest Bigfoot aficionados will converge in Toppenish from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road in Toppenish, for Bigfoot Con 2022.
Bob Gimlin of the Patterson film fame will present, and She-Squatchers, an all-female research team, will teach attendees about geographic remote viewing.
Central and Eastern Washington Bigfoot experts Mel Skahan, HollyAnna DeCoteau Littlebull, Montra Withers and Kyle Gibson and the Sasquatch Sisters NW will speak as well.
Shop Native American art and Bigfoot vendors while children enjoy the kids’ crafts and activities with Donell Barlow, author of “Bigfoot and Lightning Bug.”
Tickets cost $40 for adults and $15 for ages 6-12; ages 5 and younger are free. For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rbigfootcon.
Grandtoberfest
Venture to Grandview this weekend for the first Grandtoberfest.
Visit the family-friendly vendors market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Grandview and attend a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The day ends with a 21-and-older Grandtoberfest celebration from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Division Street. For $25, visitors will receive a beverage cup, four drink tickets and full access to the party. There will be multiple drink options to choose from as well as food vendors and pop-up vendors. DJs will be playing music and there will be games to play.
Ticket sales end at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at www.visitgrandview.com/tickets.
Roller derby
The Wine Country Crushers will bout with the Northwest Derby Company at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Barrel, 13 Ranchrite Road.
Before the main bout, you can watch the junior teams the Pixies versus the Cherry Blossoms at 4 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 (kids under 5 are free) at https://bit.ly/YH-Rwcrollerderby and at the door.
Family Night Harvest Party
Bring the family to Wandering Hop: WAnderland at 260 N. Bonair Road in Zillah from 3-6 p.m. Sunday for family fun and more.
The afternoon event will feature free pumpkin painting, sensory bins, games, treats and more.
Food and drinks will be available in the taproom for kids and adults.
