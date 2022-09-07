Three-day weekends can be relaxing, but sometimes I’m just looking forward to the weekend after. The extra day seems like a chance to catch up on rest, sure, but I often cram as much as I can into my weekends. A third day is just another chance to explore or hang out at my usual spots.
As the fall season approaches, an abundance of fall harvest activities and events will be filling our calendars. Before you start planning outings to the pumpkin patches and corn mazes, though, check out what there is to do this weekend.
The Seasons Gallery Bistro
Friday, Sept. 9, is a busy one at The Seasons Gallery Bistro at 101 N. Naches Ave. (The entrance is on the south side of the performance hall, off Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.)
You can enjoy a live music performance by Rondi ’n Bart, a Yakima duo playing jazz and pop rock favorites from the ’70s as well as original songs, from 6-8 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Happy hour is from 5-6 p.m. The Gallery Bistro offers food and drink specials; for the most up-to-date offerings, visit theseasonsyakima.com.
While there you can admire the current art display by Sharon Azhderian Cox, courtesy of the Larson Gallery.
Also, Friday night salsa dancing returns this Friday, Sept. 9, and continues every other Friday. Salsa nights are for ages 18 and older, and the cover is $15. Enjoy salsa, bachata, cumbia and more from DJ MO’ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Salsa lessons are given from 9:30 to 10 p.m. Come dressed to impress in your best grown and sexy attire. The menu will include signature cocktails, local craft beverages and wines.
Hoptown Summer Music Series
The duo Little Reprise will perform live music from yesterday and today from 6-8 p.m. in the Hopyard at Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza, 2560 Donald-Wapato Road in Wapato.
Enjoyed wood-fired pizza and local craft beers in the restaurant and from the waterin’ hole Airstream.
Harrah Fall Festival
The Harrah Fall Festival takes place Saturday in Harrah Park at Harrah and Branch roads.
The festival kicks off with the Harrah parade at 11 a.m., starting at the Harrah Assembly of God Church, 3681 Harrah Road, and will consist of royalty and cultural floats, horse riders, decorated vehicles and more.
Following the parade, stay for festivities in Harrah Park. There will food and arts and craft vendors, a baking contest, activities for the kids and live music performances including local band XYZ and the Boomers, playing classic rock, hits and some country. The Little Swan Dancers will also be performing.
Concert at El Caballo de Sunnyside OficialLos Originales De San Juan, La Nueva Raza Obrera and El Compa Melesio will perform from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at El Caballo de Sunnyside Oficial, 1400 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.
Presale tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at La Vaquerita de Sunnyside, 641 E Edison Ave. in Sunnyside; Silvia’s Professional Tax Services, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave. in Sunnyside; and La Petunia Bakery Dos, 1402 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima.
For reservations, call 509-643-2246.
Free Drop-in Improv Class
Have you ever wanted to have a go at improvisation? Sunday is your chance.
Join the Yakima Improv Society from 1-2 p.m. upstairs in the Glenwood Square Theater, 5110 Tieton Drive. The theater is above Zesta Cucina.
The monthly event is free and for ages 18 and older. Improv is a great way to meet new friends and be silly for an hour.
The Yakima Improv Society’s mission is to promote and provide opportunities for improv artists and to let the art flourish in the Yakima Valley.
