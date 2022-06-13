This summer is shaping up to be a fun-filled one. Calendars are already filling up with plenty of events for people of all ages and interests.
Many of these events are coming back with a bang after having been canceled or modified from previous iterations due to two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents and visitors are biting at the bit for social interactions and fun in the sun.
The weekend of June 17-19 has so many things to do, the weekender had to create a larger list to choose from.
A talent showcase, beers for a cause, Civil War re-enactments and hot rods are just a sample of the assortment of weekend events.
Hops for Hounds
Several local breweries join forces June 17 to share beers that support a worthy cause.
Visit Bale Breaker Brewing Company from noon to 9 p.m. at 1801 Birchfield Road; Hop Capital Brewing from 1-10 p.m. at 2920 River Road, No. 6; and Single Hill Brewing Company from noon to 9 p.m. at 102 N. Naches Ave., to try nine different versions of the Hops for Hounds brew. A dollar from each pint of Hops for Hounds sold will be donated to the Yakima Humane Society.
Varietal, John I. Haas, Hop Capital, Valley Brewing, 5th Line, Cowiche Creek, Single Hill, Yakima Valley Hops and Bale Breaker used donated hops from Yakima Valley Hops and donated malt from Linc Malt for this fundraiser.
The Yakima Humane Society will have adoptable animals at Bale Breaker and raffle prizes for guests.
Sun, Sips & Suds
Enjoy an evening of music, drinks and food at Union Gap’s Sun, Sips and Suds from 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 17 at Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St.
Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $10 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Runiongapsip.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket — the park is a big grassy area and picnic tables are limited.
XYZ and the Boomers and Little Reprise will provide entertainment.
Valley Brewing Company, 5th Line Brewing Company and Wandering Hop Brewery will be pouring beers. Swede Hill Distilling and The Distillarium will have mixed drink specials. Sin Banderas will also be on hand.
Los Hernandez Tamales, Soup R Dawgs, Blissful Bites, Sanchez Tacos, Karen’s Curly Fries and Waffle on a Stick will be feeding the crowd.
Yakima Pride Parade and Festival
Celebrate Pride with Yakima Pride and the LGBTQ+ community June 18 starting with a parade at 10 a.m.
The Pride parade starts at South 16th and West Yakima avenues. It will travel east on Yakima Avenue and end at Naches and East Yakima avenue.
The Pride festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Naches Parkway, at North Naches Avenue between Yakima Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Music, drag performances and more will take place on the main stage on Pendleton Way between the Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Pride office.
Food, vendors and informational booths will be on hand.
Hot rods on First Street, Selah Sip and Stroll
Selah’s annual car show is from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18. The family-friendly event will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles on First Street in Selah. First Street will be closed between Selah and Naches avenues for the event. Interested participants can showcase their cars for $25. Selah Parks and Recreation is putting on the event. Visit https://selahwa.gov/ or call (509) 698-7300 for information.
Join the Selah Downtown Association for the second annual Sip and Stroll from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The Selah Sip and Stroll will take participants into different Selah downtown shops, each featuring alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages paired with food.
The 21-and-older event is $30 in advance at https://bit.ly/YH-Rselahsip or $35 at the door. The price includes a commemorative ticket, sample cup and a bracelet that will allow you into the 12 participating locations. Additional scrip, used for food and beverages, can be purchased for $2 each.
Yakima’s Got Talent
The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., hosts the semifinals of Yakima’s Got Talent on June 18 from 6-8 p.m.
Singers, dancers, standup comedians, instrumentalists and other types of talents tried out June 11 for one of 20 semifinalist spots. There are junior (up to 17 years old) and adult (18 and older) divisions, each with a $1,000 grand prize.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://theseasonsyakima.com/.
Ten contestants will move on to the finals June 25, also at the Seasons Performance Hall. The audience will vote for the winners.
Punks Paddy Wagon Circus
Celebrate Punks Bar’s first anniversary from 5 p.m. to midnight June 18.
Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave., presents their Paddy Wagon Circus, continuing the annual Hop Nation’s Carnivale, the previous business in the North First Avenue building.
“The happiest place in Yakima” will host a night of local comedians, Hillia Hule Hoop Extraordinaire and performances from College Radio, The Cockaphonix, The Scoffs and Ball Bag.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/YH-Rpunkscircus.
Sort 4 The Cause
On June 17-19, join Sorts 4 The Cause at Specks Arena, 1504 Saul Road, Sunnyside, for the annual fundraising event.
Sort 4 the Cause is a nonprofit organization created by a group of cowgirls, putting on two-person ranch sorting “Fun’d-raisers.” They “provide some joy, comfort, assistance and smiles to local individuals and their families whose lives have been disrupted by cancer or other life-impacting illness,” stated on the Sort 4 The Cause website.
Visit http://sort4thecause.com/index.cfm for the schedule of events and camping information.
Old Town Days and Civil War Reenactment
Visit Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St., June 18-19 for the return of Union Gap’s Old Town Days celebration.
The event is Washington’s largest living history weekend, featuring a Civil War reenactment at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, visit the history camps that will cover several acres at Fullbright Park. There will be demonstrations and information about life during the Civil War.
Saturday battle reenactments will occur at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, battle reenactments are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Union Gap Police Department will host a pancake feed from 6-10 a.m.
At 9 a.m., there will also be a Father’s Day 3.2K run through the agricultural museum. You can find registration information at www.visituniongap.com, or register the same day.
Also visit www.visituniongap.com for a full list of events during Old Town Days, like wagon rides, The Captain Squirrel Magic Show, food vendors, letterpress museum and train rides.
2022 Garden Tour
The Yakima Area Arboretum presents the 2022 Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday. The arboretum showcases five West Valley gardens
Tickets for the tour are $30, students or children aged 12-17 — $15 and children under 12 are free.
Tickets include garden descriptions, driving directions and a map for the self-guided tour.
For information and tickets visit, https://www.ahtrees.org/. Tickets can also be purchased day of at one of the gardens, at the Arboretum’s gift shop, 1401 Arboretum Drive, until June 18, and from Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., Verdant, 4001 Summitview Ave., and Roots Nursery and Landscaping, 6710 Tieton Drive.
