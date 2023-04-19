As the end of the month approaches, many events are taking to the outdoors.

That’s one of the nice things about living in the Yakima Valley: We’ve got great weather for a variety of activities held outside.

Speaking of variety, this weekend’s selections definitely offer a little something different for everyone’s interests. Belly dancing, old steel vehicles, live music and a mechanical bull are nothing to sneeze at.

Check out the activities listed below to find something to do this weekend for the entire family.

(And while you’re out and about this weekend, think about snapping photos to share with Explore readers. The current theme for reader-submitted photos is signs of spring. Share with readers what spring means to you: blooms, green hills, yard sales, outdoor cooking and playing, gardening and more. Submit your photos at https://yhne.ws/hellospring and maybe yours will be featured in Explore.)

West Coast Feed

Nine-piece band West Coast Feed will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.

West Coast Feed hails from Seattle and have been described as sounding like a Bruno Mars and Bruce Springsteen dance party. They have made appearances with Lord Huron, The Revivalist, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Moon Taxi.

Tickets cost $22 and can be purchased at www.theseasonsyakima.com. Tickets for VIP tables are also available.

Sensory-friendly shows

Once a month, Grand Cinema at 3400 Picard Place in Sunnyside hosts a sensory-friendly show.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and the movie starts at 10:30 a.m. This month’s movie is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Admission is $6.

At these screenings, the lights stay on, the volume is turned down and audience members are allowed to speak and freely express themselves.

April is Autistic Awareness Month, but Grand Cinema hosts a sensory-friendly movie every month.

For more information, visit sunnyside.hallettcinemas.com or call 509-837-3900.

Belly dance Hafla

Hafla is an Arabic word meaning celebration, party, a social gathering. And local belly dance enthusiasts will do just that on Saturday at the Sports Center, 214 E. Yakima Ave.

Belly dancers and supporters of all ages are welcome from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After that, the evening continues for ages 21 and older.

Raqs Yakima, Rebecca Relic, Sabra Nelson, Troupe Rose Ellensburg and Wildfire Belly Dance Ellensburg will be performing.

Old Steel Car Show

The 26th annual Old Steel Car Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap.

The free show is family friendly. Past shows have featured almost 300 vehicles.

In addition to cars on display, visitors can browse museum demonstrations of the antique apple picking line, vintage sawmill and more. Agriculture museum exhibits will be open and there will be tram rides through the museum. Visitors can also access the new audio tour.

Food and vendors will be on site as well as drawing for themed baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Interested participants can find registration information at www.centralwaagmuseum.org. Preregistration is encouraged; the fee is $30.

Flea market

Grandview Parks and Recreation is teaming up with No Rhyme or Reason Country Market for a two-day market on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2023.

The market will be held at the Grandview Country Park and Fairgrounds at 812 Wallace Way. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and admission is free.

Vendors will be selling jewelry, vintage and handmade items, unique arts and craft creations, drinks, food and more.

For more information, call Grandview Parks and Recreation at 509-882-9219.

Cosmo Fun (indoors play)

Children of all ages (yes, that means adults, too) can enjoy giant inflatables on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at The Barrel, 13 Ranchrite Road.

Local business Cosmo-Fun will have its giant inflatable toys set up, as well as a mechanical bull. There will also be games and gifts.

Twenty bucks will cover three hours of play time. Call 509-594-2867 with any questions.