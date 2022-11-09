Veterans Day is Friday. The federal holiday honors all men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Yakima Valley has a lot to offer this weekend, some events in honor of Veterans Day, like the Veterans Day Parade, starting at 10:45 a.m. Friday, along Yakima Ave., starting at the intersection of Naches and Yakima avenues, heading west to Sixth Ave.
Whether you have a three-day weekend or not, Explore hopes you make the most of it and don’t forget to take a moment and honor those who have served.
Clue!
The popular game board Clue comes to life and to the stage in Zillah this weekend.
See the Z Center Stage Theater Company’s production of “Clue!” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, 2022, at Zillah High School Performing Arts Center, 1602 Second Ave., Zillah.
The whodunnit play is based on the classic film and popular board game.
Tickets cost $8 in the standard section and $10 in the premium section. Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rzillahclue for tickets and email lynn.brant@zillahschools.org with questions.
Yakama Nation Veterans Day Pow Wow
Travel out to the White Swan Pavilion, Mission Road, White Swan, Friday and Saturday for the Veterans Day Pow Wow.
The grand entry is 6 p.m. Friday and at noon and 6 p.m. Saturday.
There will be several dance categories and specials on both days like outgoing royalty specials and a warbonnet special.
Saturday evening will feature a recognition of Veterans and a Veterans dance special.
On Sunday, there will be a Veterans honor meal at noon at the Toppenish Creek Longhouse, Mission Road, White Swan.
For general information, call Stan Miller 509-388-3582 or George Lee Jr. 509-480-6437.
Veterans Day Open House
The McAllister Museum of Aviation, 2008 S. 16th Ave., between Cub Crafters and Reno’s on the Runway, is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The free event is open to all visitors, and the museum especially hopes to attract Veterans and their families to attend. There will be several authentic military uniforms on special display for the event.
Home to one of the largest collections of general and military memorabilia, the McAllister Museum of Aviation is in the original hangar constructed by Charlie McAllister and his brother in 1926.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
Holiday Market
Main Street Grandview Association is Holiday Market on Mainstreet from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
The association invites attendees to shop small and support local businesses in two locations: Casa Tequila, 225 Division St. and Downtown Grandview Mural Breezeway, next to Herbs, 132 Division St.
There will also be local crafters and artists to stroll among for holiday shopping.
Seattle International Comedy Competition
Hop Capital Brewing, 2920 River Road, No. 6, hosts the Seattle International Comedy Competition from 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
The competition consists of 32 comedians from all over the United States, Canada and even one from Estonia. Hop Capital will feature 16 comedians, each with 5-minute sets.
The event is for ages 21 and over. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rhopcapitalcomedy.
Wild Mushroom Show 2022
Need help identifying mushrooms in your yard? Curious about edible, poisonous or valueless as food mushrooms?
The Yakima Valley Mushroom Society is here to help. They’re hosting the wild mushroom show from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.
The family-friendly event has free admission and will have approximately 100 types of mushrooms labeled and on display.
Members of the Yakima Valley Mushroom Society will be on hands to identify mushrooms brought in my visitors.
Visit yvms.org for more information about the show and the nonprofit group.
