The weekend is knocking again, and it’s a loud one. Independence Day falls on Monday this year, meaning for most it’s a three-day holiday weekend.
There are many events celebrating the holiday, some ending in fireworks displays. Don’t forget to take care of your animals; if they’re not chipped, get an I.D. tag for their collars.
Also, as temperatures rise, keep yourself cool and hydrated, especially if you’re out having a good time.
Bean-a-palooza
Bean-a-palooza presents Hula Hooping by Hillia Hula at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. in Prosser. The all-ages show is free in the Green Room at the Princess.
Hillia has performed at events, festivals and fairs all over the country and on TV, and has hula hooped for Martha Stewart’s and Snoop Dogg’s Potluck Party.
Visit www.prosserprincess.com for more information and future Bean-a-alooza shows.
Downtown Yakima Mile
Elite runners and recreational runners will participate in the Downtown Yakima Mile from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
There are 11 heats, each following the same route that starts at Yakima Avenue, east of 16th Avenue, ending near the historic Larson Building and Cowiche Canyon Kitchen.
The Downtown Yakima Mile is open to runners of all ages, with $50,000 offered in prize money.
Runners 18 and younger can run for free. The entry fee is $12.50 for senior citizens and $25 for all other runners. Spectators can attend for free.
Visit www.yakimamile.com for registration. To stay up to date on which elite runners will be participating, visit www.facebook.com/yakimamile.
Athlete and activist Rosalie Fish is running the Downtown Yakima Mile this year. Proceeds will benefit the Yakima YWCA, which works to end domestic violence in the Yakima Valley.
Red, White and Blues Festival
Historic Downtown Prosser is hosting its second Red, White and Blues Festival downtown Saturday. The family-friendly event begins at 8 a.m. alongside the Prosser Farmers Market in Depot Square, 1230 Bennett Ave.
Red, White and Blues will highlight area blueberries, patriotism and blues music. Area blueberries will be the star in offerings made by local restaurants.
Yakima’s Rod Giles Band will play blues hits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prosser Friends of the Library will have crafts and storytelling.
The day will also feature vendors, face painting, yard games and more.
El Caballo de Sunnyside
El Caballo de Sunnyside hosts Abel Lemuz y Su Grupo el Bueno, Grupo Super Escandalo and Los Luceros de Durango from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.
Presale tickets cost $50 and can be reserved by calling 509-643-2246.
Fourth of July 3-on-3 Tournament
Centro de Servicios Comunitarios hosts its second annual three-on-three basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday at Miller Park, 502 N. Fourth St.
Games start at 8 a.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
There are adult, high school and youth brackets, and each team that registers is guaranteed four games.
Teams can register at www.cscyakima.com/registration.
Food, beverage, informational and retail vendors will also be on site.
