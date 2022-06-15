Temperatures and events are heating up in the Yakima Valley.
Performance halls and corners in dive bars are featuring live music again. Food vendors are making the rounds at events, giving residents and visitors a sample of innovative dishes and all the fresh produce, this valley has to offer.
Yakima communities are showing off all they have to offer. We’re stronger together.
Courtney & Company
Musical duo Courtney & Company will perform at 6 p.m., Friday at the Public House of Yakima East, 171 Iron Horse Court.
The performance is for all ages and admission is free.
Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, residents Courtney Riddle and David Powell have toured throughout the Pacific Northwest, performing traditional folk, country classics and modern acoustic songs for audiences. The play originals and their own version of popular songs. Riddle was born in Yakima.
Big Dog’s Grill will also be on site from noon to 8 p.m., serving hot dogs.
Viva El Duranguense
Conjunto Atardecer and Banda Lamento Show perform at 8 p.m. Friday at El Rancho De Las Vacas, 1023 N. First St.
Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $25.
Pride-A-Palooza
Gaymers and Allies keeps the Yakima Pride celebrations going with their yearly after-party starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Game & Grog Bar, 118 S. First St.
Game & Grog Bar is a 21-and-older establishment.
Join the drag cast from Gaymers and Allies for a night of karaoke and dancing. The cast members will also be performing throughout the night.
Triple Play with Emily
Triple Play with Emily, from 6-10 p.m., Saturday at Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave., is a fundraiser concert and dinner benefiting Yakima YWCA domestic violence awareness programs through the Live like Emily Harris Memorial Foundation.
Doors open at 3 p.m. and dinner is served at 5:30 p.m.
Half Step Down, Header and Heeler and X-Band will be performing country, rock and blues on the outdoor stage.
General admission tickets are $45 and include a taco dinner. Tickets can be purchased at Hoops. There will also be a raffle and silent auction.
Josephine Howell sings on Juneteenth
Seattle vocalist Josephine Howell performs 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
All community members are invited and tickets and more information can be found at https://theseasonsyakima.com.
Howell, a gospel, blues and jazz vocalist, is performing a special “In Memoriam” concert celebration for African American family members lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The performance is also a “Sunday Supper Celebration of a new Juneteenth Holiday that celebrates the June 19, 1865, date of the elimination of the last vestiges of slavery in the U.S.,” according to the Season’s website.
The Juneteenth performance will also include a gospel chorus, a blues set and jazz performance. The Bistro’s dinner menu will feature African American community traditional family style dishes.
Sunday Night Improv!
The Yakima Improv Society performs every Sunday in June at 6 p.m. at Glennwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive, about Zesta Cucina.
Sunday Night Improv! features new improvisers and returning champions.
Shows last approximately 90 minutes are for ages 16 and older. General admission is $5, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Popcorn, soda and water will be available for purchase.
Cash is preferred but cards are accepted.
Yakima Improve Society was started in 2018 by husband and wife Matthew and Nicole Trickey.
Transformational healing music
Join Anton Mizerak and Laura Berryhill as they perform healing music from around the world at 7 p.m., Monday at Unity of Yakima Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave.
A donation of $10-$20 is suggested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.