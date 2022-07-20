This summer has proved to be full of opportunities to support local businesses, charity organizations and community events celebrating culture.
Having lived in the Yakima Valley most of my life, I’m in awe of all the new and different things I’ve discovered. And please, don’t let the heat stop you from supporting local crafters and vendors or donating to organizations that help animals or low-income citizens build and maintain homes.
Here’s a rundown of things to do in the coming days:
Health Fair
Mid-Valley Family Medicine is hosting a whole family health fair on Friday, July 22, from 2-6 p.m. at Mid-Valley Family Medicine, 620 W. First St. in Wapato. The health fair will feature free tacos, face painting, a photo booth and a raffle.
Discounted sports physicals will be available at the fair to check children’s health, as well as health screenings, immunizations and nutrition information and services. Call 509-877-4111 to schedule an appointment.
Upcycled Mirror Art
Join an upcycled mirror art class from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the Habitat for Humanity Store, 21 W. Mead Ave., No. 104.
Golden Lasso Art will lead participants step-by-step in upcycling a 2-foot by 3-foot mirror, donated by Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity. Brushes and paint will be provided.
The event costs $40 to attend; tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rmirrorart. The fee covers supplies and cost of instruction; portions will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.
Wine and snacks will be provided.
Down on the Farm Craft & Collectible ShowMultiple vendors will be Down on the Farm at the Splawn House Craft and Collectible Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Splawn House, 13851 Summitview Road.
The shady lawn area on the farm setting will showcase handmade, vintage and unique products, upcycled items and collectibles.
Wags to Riches BBQ & Brew Fundraiser
Supporting a worthwhile cause while enjoying good food and beer and great company? Sign me up.
Join the Wags to Riches Animal Rescue and Sanctuary from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Sozo Sports of Central Washington, 2200 S. 36th Ave., for its annual fundraiser. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/YH-Rwagsbbq and cost $40. (Tickets for $45 will be available at the gate if they don’t sell out during the presale.)
Vandervate BBQ will be serving up pork ribs and chicken thighs with beans, coleslaw, potato salad, rolls and watermelon as sides. Pop and water are free.
Valley Brewing and Single Hill Brewing will be selling beers. Signature drinks — the Lemondoodle, Icy Husky and Rummy Pitbull — will also be for sale.
Snap some pictures in the photo booth and participate in the silent and live auction.
Rock N Rumble
Hip-hop culture has many facets, and the Rock N Rumble event brings them all together to celebrate with a 2 v 2 breakin battle from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 200 S. Front St.
The free event is for all ages, is inclusive and brings communities in Yakima and surrounding areas together for dancing and music. The event is sponsored by PJ’s Music Box.
Sign up for the free 2 v 2 battle in person. Preliminary battles for the break dance battle begin at 6 p.m. The winner takes home a $1,000 prize.
DJs Soulrane and Edy Slick will be playing music that embraces good, hard and rougher times, so parental discretion is advised for explicit language.
Fun activities will be available as well as vendors, Xclusv Co., J-Shun graffiti writer, Taki graffiti writer and Black Grenade Entertainment.
