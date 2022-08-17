The days are getting shorter. Temperatures are still warm, but the nights are cooling off. The inevitable is near: the end of summer.
I’ve always been a staunch believer that summer isn’t over until Sept. 21. I refuse to acknowledge pumpkin spice lattes before that.
But there is one event that makes me realize I’m looking at summer in the rearview mirror: Paws in the Pool. Read about that and other weekend picks below.
Summer Sendoff
Join Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Healthy Transitions for a field day on Thursday, Aug, 18, at White Swan High School, 551 Signal Peak Road, and Friday at Pioneer Park on West Second Avenue in Toppenish.
Both days will be a sendoff to summer, filled with games, food and a movie. The event is free and all ages are welcome.
The festivities will go from 3 p.m. until dark. Attendees are reminded to dress appropriately for hot weather and to bring something to sit on for the movie.
Low Rida Slow and Show
Apple State Power Sports is presenting its Low Rida Slow and Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. “If it’s dropped, chopped or can hop, bring it!” the show flyer states.
The full day of festivities will be at Apple State Power Sports, 1707 N. First St. Registration is free and there will be trophies and cash prizes for first and second place in each category. Cash prizes will be awarded for cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles.
There will also be a pachuco (zoot suit, Mexican American subculture) competition, jalapeño eating contest and an Inspector Gadget hop competition.
Games and toys will be available for the kids. Join the cruise night on Yakima Avenue after the show.
Interested? Call 509-575-1916 or email info@applestatepowersports.com.
Master Gardeners
Yakima County Master Gardeners is offering a free class at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Heirloom Garden, 1522 S. 18th Ave., adjacent to the greenhouse.
The class subject is planning vegetables for winter gardens; it will last about one hour. Seating is limited and participants should bring a chair.
For more information, call 509-574-1604 or email yakimamastergardeners@gmail.com.
Paws in the Pool
It truly is the dog days of summer, and this event is for the dogs.
Franklin Pool, 2102 Tieton Drive, closes for the summer on Saturday, Aug. 20, but on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. you can enjoy the annual Paws in the Pool.
Dogs swim for free, but owners must pay a general admission fee.
Even if you don’t have a dog, viewing this event is worth the trip. Dogs in swimming vests, others leaping after toys thrown into the water, all the good boys and girls, shaking water off themselves. I dare you not to smile.
Bradford Loomis
Enjoy live music at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the Gallery Bistro at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Bradford Loomis is returning to Yakima after moving to Nashville, Tenn., performing an original blend of folk, soul and Americana.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at theseasonsyakima.com. The show may move to the main hall if demand requires it.
