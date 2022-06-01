The three-day weekend has come and gone. Summer is here and the smells of barbecue and blooming gardens are in the air.
As the days become longer and warmer, outdoor settings become the preferred atmosphere. Sunglasses and sandals replace hoodies and boots. Warm evenings offer sociable opportunities downtown, at wineries and in stadiums.
Yakima Valley Pippins baseball
There’s something special about opening-day baseball. The first cracks off the bat resonate longer in our ears. Hot dogs and cold beer become perfect teammates for watching America’s pastime.
The Yakima Valley Pippins return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Yakima County Stadium at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The first 1,000 fans will receive a souvenir blanket, and a fireworks display will follow the game.
Ticket information can be found at https://pippinsbaseball.com.
This is the eighth season for the Pippins, who play in the West Coast League, which offers developmental competition for collegiate baseball players.
Gap2Gap 2022
The Gap2Gap adult relay starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. The junior relay starts at 9 a.m., with four intervals.
The adult race is 26 miles and consists of four legs: kayak, road bike, off-road bike and run. Racers can participate as a team of four or go solo.
The junior race legs consist of a run, bike, steeplechase and kayak; it’s for ages 9-14. Solo and teams will be competing.
The Gap2Gap relay highlights the recreational possibilities and beautiful scenery at the Yakima Greenway.
A family-friendly party will feature food vendors, music and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New exhibit at the Boxx Gallery
The opening reception for LeAnne Ries’ exhibit, “Liminality,” is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Boxx Gallery, 616 Maple St. in Tieton.
Ries will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, as part of the Artist Talk series. The exhibit runs through June 26. For more information about the exhibit and the gallery, visit https://boxxgallery.com.
Weinfest
Treveri Cellars is celebrating its German heritage from noon-7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
This is the third annual Weinfest, a family-friendly event featuring German food and treats. Lederhosen and dirndl are encouraged. Both days will include live music and entertainment.
There’s a German brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday; cost is $40.
Tickets for Weinfest cost $15, and children younger than 10 are free. Food and drink tickets are sold separately. Tickets can be bought at the door or at https://bpt.me/5441762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.