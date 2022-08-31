Greetings, September. I’ll be honest, I’m only partially ready for you. I like the lower temperatures but not the earlier sunsets.
But I do love what you bring, so I’ll give while you take. Apple and hop harvest are here, a true sign of fall knocking on the door.
The best part about this time of year is that the weather is still perfect for outdoor activities. We can enjoy events without the searing heat.
If you’re home for the holiday weekend, the weekender has a nice variety of activities to choose from.
First Friday, Dineen Vineyards
End the week with a glass of wine and live music from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Dineen Vineyard, 2980 Gilbert Road in Zillah.
Dineen is open from noon to 7 p.m., and Friday happy hour will feature music by Jackson and Josiah of local band XYZ and the Boomers. There will be a menu of light bites and specialty glass pours.
The family-friendly evening is free, and dogs are welcome.
To reserve a table, email tastingroom@dineenvineyards.com.
First Friday, downtown Yakima
First Friday in Downtown Yakima presents Art in the Park at Performance Park, North Second Street and Staff Sgt. Pendelton Way, from 6-8 p.m. Local artists will have items for sale and enjoy live musical performances.
Enjoy Drag Me Out to the Arts, a rock ‘n’ roll walking tour of Downtown Yakima public art. Interested participants will meet at 6 p.m. at Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St.
Businesses with First Friday events include:
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave., Suite 103, 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., spend $40 and receive a free back-to-school kit for your child.
• SEWN, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2, open sew meet-up; bring your projects and machine (or rent one from SEWN) to the monthly open sew to utilize space and assistance. The business opens at 11 a.m.; open sew is from 4-7 p.m.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., 1-9 p.m., featuring art by Becky Wiseman and music from Jeff Parker.
• Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendelton Way, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., kids’ activities all day (including slime making!). Full menu available all day.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St., noon-10 p.m. , wine tasting, wine and craft beers, outdoor seating and live music from 7-10 p.m. featuring Rock Garden.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St., noon to 8 p.m., get $10 off body piercings.
TLC
Nineties nostalgia takes the main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road in Toppenish.
The TLC show is a rescheduled event from May. Tickets for the original show will be honored and refunds will be accepted through Ticketmaster.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at legendscasino.com.
The show is for ages 18 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Granger Menudo Festival
The Granger Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual menudo festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hisey (Dinosaur) Park, 505 Main St.
The family-friendly event will feature a coed volleyball tournament and a car show. A DJ will be playing music throughout the day.
The chamber of commerce will have homemade menudo and bottled water for sale. Different vendors will be selling food, ice cream and hand-crafted items.
Kids’ activities will be ongoing during the day.
Entry fee for the Granger Menudo Car Show is $30 on the day of the event; there will be awards for first and second in each class, best in show and mayor’s choice.
Music at La Nueva Centinela
Check out Cuisillos and Pancho Barraza live at 1 p.m. Sunday at La Nueva Centinela, 3510 Gap Road in Outlook.
Tickets cost $60 and kids younger than 10 get in free. Buy tickets online at https://bit.ly/YH-Rlanuevacentinela.
Tickets are also for sale at the following locations:
• Yakima: Tacos El Rey, 1218 S. 16th Ave.; El Caballero, 1503 E. Nob Hill Blvd.; Mex Envios, 911 S. First St.; and El Mirador, 1601 E. Yakima Ave.
• Toppenish: Llave Musical, 207 S. Toppenish Ave.
• Sunnyside: La Vaquerita, 641 E. Edison Ave.; El Caballero, 2680 Yakima Valley Highway Unit F; Silvia’s Taxes, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave.; Fronteras Norte, 110 N. Sixth St.; and Marita’s Music, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway, No. 22.
