Between the end of summer and gearing up for the upcoming Central Washington State Fair, you’d think this time of year would be quiet with few events to share. That’s not the case at all.
Yakima supposedly experiences 300 days of sunshine a year, so we know how to utilize our time spent outdoors, even as autumn is right around the corner.
If you’re looking for the best of both worlds, something to do and some time to relax, this weekend is for you. Saturday has plenty to offer, giving you Sunday to recoup before starting the downhill ride to October.
El Grito de Independencia
Join the El Grito de Independencia celebration from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Heritage University, 3240 Fort Road in Toppenish.
Mexico’s Independence Day is Friday, and El Grito de Independencia honors the believed battle cry from the Rev. Miguel Hidalgo in the town of Dolores. His speech is known as the el Grito de Dolores.
The cultural festival, where you can indulge in food, drinks and paletas, will feature fun for the whole family. There will be crafts and games; play Loteria with the family. Community resources will be in attendance with information for attendees.
You can also enjoy a performance by Grupo Proyecto 2020.
Héctor Iván Godoy Priske, the head counsel of Mexico in Seattle, will recite El Grito at 7:30 p.m.
Cowiche Brew Run
If you’re feeling sprightly, you can walk, jog or run a 5K or 10K race on Saturday at Cowiche Creek Brewing Co., 514 Thompson Road. The 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 10 a.m. Both races start and end at the brewery.
Day of race registration will cost $50 for the 5K and $55 for the 10K. All proceeds will benefit People for People’s Meals on Wheels commercial kitchen project.
There will be an after-party following the races. Beer and food will be available, as well as local art vendors.
For complete details, including course maps, visit mypfp.org/cowichebrewrun.
Beardfest 2022
Beards, beers and live music will converge from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Beardfest in the parking lot party at Bearded Monkey Music, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
The 21-and-older event will feature live music by the Brett Benton Band, Mark Pickerel and Jeff Fielder, Devil’s Gulch and the Missionaries, and the Black Market Blues Band.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in person at Bearded Monkey or at https://bit.ly/YH-Rbeardfest.
Cruisin’ for food on The AveWant to do some good while cruising the Ave or watching Vintiques and other cool cars?
The last authorized Yakima Avenue cruise is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.
During the cruise, The Yakima Vintiques Car Club is teaming up with the Yakima YWCA for a food drive benefiting the YWCA, an organization that provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence to become self-reliant survivors and supports women and children in Yakima.
Nonperishable food items and bottled water or donations will be accepted from 6-9 p.m. at Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
The Paperboys
The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., will kick off its fall-holiday concert season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with The Paperboys
The Paperboys are a Canadian folk band that blends Celtic folk with bluegrass, Mexican, Eastern Europe, African zydeco, soul and country influences.
Tickets cost $20 at theseasonsyakima.com or the Seasons Box Office, which is open Wednesday through Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.