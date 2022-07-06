My ears are still ringing from Fourth of July fireworks. Maybe highlighting a dive bar rock show isn’t my smartest move, but hey, I’ll worry about my hearing next week.
Highlights for this weekend include crafting, arts, beer and music. Did you know a Yakima nightlife institute is now hosting live music?! Continue reading to learn about that and more, like how to identify local plants while exploring in a nearby park.
Arts, crafts, fleas
Support local vendors in Toppenish from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at an outdoor market that will feature vendors selling arts, crafts and jewelry. There will also be informational booths. It will all be at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop.
And if you didn’t spend enough supporting local vendors in Toppenish, check out Peddlers Corner Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 208 W. Ahtanum Road in Union Gap, at the intersection of West Ahtanum Road and South Third Avenue. The flea market offers a variety of items including antiques, collectibles, crafts, new and used household items, clothing, shoes, new and used toys and collectibles.
Luau party
Join Cowiche Creek Brewing Co.’s second annual luau party from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at 514 Thompson Road, Building No. 2, in Cowiche.
Guest chef Eric “Kid” Phillips will have a special Hawaiian-themed menu, and the POG sour (passion fruit, orange and guava juice) will be back on tap. Hunk & Bean Ice Cream will also be available. KROME will be performing classic rock, smooth ’70s pop and R&B for partygoers.
With A Bullet.
Yakima rock band With a Bullet. performs with The 667’s at 9 p.m. Saturday at Brews and Cues, 104 S. Second St. The show is 21 and older, and there is no cover.
It’s been 12 years since With a Bullet. has played live. Sure, they resurfaced as Vashti for awhile, but With a Bullet. holds a special place in this Weekender’s heart.
Memories of shows at the Yakima Sports Center, stories in On magazine (before Explore was SCENE and before SCENE was On magazine) and traveling to watch this band are buzzing in my mind with anticipation.
Daniel Rincon
Weekends at The Lotus Room, 9 S. First St. in Yakima, have become a regular spot for karaoke. Recently the lounge inside the Golden Wheel Restaurant has been hosting live music.
Central Washington entertainer Daniel Rincon will perform from 9-10 p.m. Saturday. Rincon, an alternative hip-hop artist, merges humor and the Latinx perspective in his music.
Plants are fun!
OK, technically Wednesday is not the weekend, but this event sounds really cool. And after a weekend full of shopping and head-banging, a little bit of education might be a good thing.
Join the Washington Native Plant Society’s Central Washington chapter from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive, for a hands-on learning experience.
Native plant enthusiasts and botanists will learn some native plant identification basics and participate in group work using the standard taxonomic key.
Interested participants should bring a copy of “Flora of the Pacific Northwest” by C. Leo Hitchcock and a hand lens (10x or 16x power are good). Some will be available if you don’t have the book or hand lens.
