Remember last week when I said I’d worry about my hearing next week? Well, next week is here and I blew caution to the wind. Still, the warm weather is ideal for outdoor music and mingling with neighbors.
Summertime is also great for visiting outdoor pop-up markets and supporting local crafters and bakers.
As the temperatures rise, more of us find ourselves on lakes and rivers. Please be safe and take care of yourself and others.
Under the Covers
Under the Covers will play the Franklin Park Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive.
Enjoy covers of ‘80s and ‘90s rock and pop music in the park. Bring a dinner, blankets and lawn chairs. Of course, you might not need them if you’re dancing the night away.
Summer Author Series
Local historian and author Ellen Allmendinger will visit Encore Books, 415 W. Walnut St., from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Allmendinger’s new book, “Past and Present: Yakima,” is now available and features photographic comparisons to show the growth of Yakima and the Valley.
Her past books include “Murder and Mayhem in Central Washington” and “Hidden History of Yakima.”
Dmitri Matheny Quartet
The Dmitri Matheny Quartet will perform live jazz at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Matheny plays the American flugelhorn alongside saxophonist Charles McNeal, pianist Bill Anschell, bassist Phil Sparks and drummer Mark Ivester.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at https://theseasonsyakima.com.
Pop-up Market
Join hosts Handy Vandy and the Garden of Eatin’ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6607 Oliver Drive in Terrace Heights.
Vendors of all ages will be selling flower bouquets, lemonade, wooden toys, flipped furniture, handmade tote bags, pencil pouches, succulents, jewelry, baked goods and more.
Rock Show
Pastel Motel, Odyssey and Dead by Design will rock the stage from 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Cover is $5 at the door.
Spokane-based Odyssey performs instrumental progressive metal. Dead by Design is a Pacific Northwest band that blends alt-metal, hard rock, metalcore and modern metal. Also hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Pastel Motel is an alternative rock band that merges rock, pop and prog.
Super Escandalo
The free Viva La Musica concert series will feature Super Escandalo from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Miller Park, North Fourth and East E streets.
Viva La Musica features some of the best Latino music for free. Don’t forget to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.