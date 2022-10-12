How can it be the middle of October already? It feels like I just flipped the calendar page over and before I could finish, it was the 12th.
Though the temperatures are still warm, smells of autumn are in the air. The leaves are changing colors and will soon litter lawns, waiting to be gathered into piles, beckoning us to jump in them.
The harvest season is wrapping up and the last day of the 2022 farmers market is here. Yakima Valley residents are relishing the last of the produce, pumpkins and apples.
Weekender picks hopes you make the most of your weekend.
Washington Fruit Place and Gift Shop
All month long, visitors to Washington Fruit Place and Gift Shop, 1209 Pecks Canyon Road, can enjoy fall festivities.
Activities during the week include a free hay maze, pumpkin patch and fresh squeezed cider. Weekends also have free hayrides and mini donuts.
The hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Owners Mark and Cheryl Barrett use October as a chance to give back to the community.
Valley Mall Farmers Market
The Valley Mall Farmers Market will be open for the last time in 2022 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Vendors at 2529 Main St., Union Gap, will be selling fresh produce, meat and baked good. Artists and craftspeople will have arts and crafts, gifts and other locally made goods for sale as well.
Comedy at Perham Hall
Susan Rice performs comedy at 7 p.m. Saturday at Perham Hall at the Old Warehouse, 705 Railroad Ave., Zillah.
Rice lives in Portland and has been performing comedy for almost 40 years. She also cohosts the podcast “Stop Me if I’ve Heard This.” In 2021, Rice put together the first St. Johns Comedy Festival, bringing comedy to the stage in her north Portland neighborhood
Opening for Rice is Yakima comedian Bahiyyih Mudd. Mudd is a Native American comedian, a member of the Suquamish Tribe. She has been performing for 11 years and recently was a featured performer at the 2022 Indigenous Peoples Festival at the Seattle Center.
Tickets for the 21-and-over event cost $20 at www.theoldwarehousezillah.com.
Amanda Simmons
Yakima resident Amanda Simmons performs from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Eats & Elixirs, 910 Summitview Ave.
Simmons’ live shows include a mix of genres like pop, folk and classical, utilizing vocals, violin, piano, guitar, ukulele and mandolin.
Eats & Elixirs serves tapas and craft cocktails and released their fall menu last weekend. Their dinner hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They also offer brunch from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Simmons’ show is free, but reservations are encouraged at www.eatsandelixirs.com.
YSO Pops 2022-2023: Nosferatu
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus perform a live contemporary soundtrack accompanying a screening of 1922 silent film “Nosferatu.”
The performance and screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St.
Tickets cost $14 and can be purchased at capitoltheatre.org.
“Nosferatu” is a silent film about vampire Count Orlok terrorizing the fictional German town of Wisborg.
Agri-Copia
Learn about the agricultural history of Yakima and Central Washington on Saturday and Sunday at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St., Union Gap.
The free two-day event hours are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Each day will feature draft horse exhibitions and old-time horse-driven plowing. Visitors will also have a chance to drive a vintage tractor. Check out the blacksmith and apple packing museum exhibits.
On Saturday, kids can receive a free s’mores kit from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be pumpkin decorating for the first 100 kids from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; donations accepted.
Horse-drawn wagon rides are available for the whole family both days from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations are accepted. EWE Chuckwagon will have food for sale both days.
Visit www.visituniongap.com for a complete schedule of events.
