Phew! July isn’t taking it easy on us before it leaves. The Weekender hopes you’re keeping cool as can be while enjoying the end of the month.
As the last full month of summer is knocking on our doors, there are still plenty of events and activities to socialize with new and old friends.
If you are hosting or creating any events, fill free to submit and view events at www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
Little farmer crafts
OK, so Thursday isn’t “the weekend,” but it’s close enough! Every Thursday at 11 a.m., you can join Blueberry Hill Berries for family crafting fun.
Crafts cost $5 per child or $4 each for multiple children in the same family. Thy are aimed at 2- to 8-year-olds, but all ages are welcome. Each paying participant will also receive a voucher for a pound of U-pick blueberries or a soft-serve treat.
Blueberry Hill Berries is at 1520 W. Wapato Road; visit www.bhberries.com for more information.
LGBTQ+ & ally game & craft night
Yakama Nation Behavioral Health is hosting an LGBTQ+ and allies game and craft night from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, in the courtyard area at Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services, 511 S. Elm St. in Toppenish. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
LGBTQ+ and allies are welcome to bring their favorite board games and crafting supplies. Yakama Nation Behavioral Health will have limited games and supplies as well.
Yakama Nation Behavioral Health is providing a safe space for inclusivity and openness. The event is all-ages, but ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Contact Chestina Dominguez by email, Chestina_Dominguez@yakama.com, or call 509-830-9052 if you have questions.
Pet adoption event
The Yakima Humane Society will be at Wilco, 5801 Summitview Ave., Suite A, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with adoptable animals looking for forever homes.
The Humane Society’s adoption program works with families to put abandoned and unwanted pets into loving homes. Adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and intestinal worming, flea and tick treatment, rabies vaccine (for animals 3-4 months and older) and 24PetWatch microchip and registration.
Adoption fees also provide medical care, food and shelter for animals in the Humane Society’s care.
For more information about the adoption process, contact adoption@yakimahumane.org.
Arizona Cowboy Balladeer
Mike Ewing, the Arizona Cowboy Balladeer, will perform from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at D’Nile Tap House, 204 Naches Ave. in Naches.
After touring with a world-class band, Ewing is now on his own, performing original tracks from his time with the band. Ewing has a repertoire of nearly a thousand songs and can take almost any country or classic rock requests.
Best of all, his music invites people to dance!
The D’Nile Tap House is a family-friendly place and serves craft beer, cider and wine. They have a limited menu of sandwiches and shareables such as a meat and cheese platter.
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Come to the Yakima debut of Papi Fimbres and his Portland-based 11-piece cumbia/salsa band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical provides ’50s, ’60s and ’70s cumbia music from Colombia to Peru for a cumbia and salsa dance party.
General admission tickets cost $20. Visit theseasonsyakima.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
‘Footloose the Musical’
The Warehouse Theatre Company is performing “Footloose the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
You probably know the story: Chicago teenage boy moves to a small town where dancing is outlawed by the local reverend. City boy befriends the reverend’s daughter and a country boy, all trying to persuade the town to undo the dancing prohibition.
The musical is directed by Angel Saucedo and produced by Pat Seely.
Tickets start at $18.50 and can be purchased at warehousetc.booktix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.