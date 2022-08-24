The last weekend of August is upon us, and there’s plenty to do and see. (Or you can chill and save your energy for Labor Day weekend, but come on.)
The Weekender is flabbergasted that it is the end of the month already and honestly, it feels like I just wrote about there still being a full month of summer left.
*sigh*
That does not mean the good times are gone. They are just changing. Here’s what’s on tap this weekend.
Adult Art Group
The city of Grandview is hosting a new art program starting Friday, August 26, 2022. The Adult Art group is free for adults and meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. every other Friday in the Blanche McLane Cook Art Library at the Grandview Library, 500 W. Main St.
Materials are free; child care is not provided. For more information, call 509-882-7034.
Art After Hours
Join art lovers from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd., for Art After Hours, an evening opportunity to see Richard C. Elliott’s “Vibrational” and Paul Heussenstamm’s “Mandalas as a Spiritual Path” exhibits before the final exhibit date on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Yakima Valley Vintners will be serving sangria and wines by Yakima Valley Community College Vintners students. Small bites will also be available, including the “summer school BBQ flatbread,” topped with saucy pulled pork and smoked gouda.
Beer and Live Music
There are at least two opportunities for beer and live music, a perfect pairing for the start of the weekend.
Snacks at Midnight will perform from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road. The show is free, and all ages are welcome.
Snacks at Midnight hails from Spokane. They are a rock band but are not limited to that genre. Snacks at Midnight have been compared to Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hippo Campus, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and the Grateful Dead.
The Repenters will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at 5th Line Brewing, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave., Suite 106. The Yakima duo play songs you know with a twist. This will be their first show at 5th Line.
Summer Breeze Pop-up
Feel like a short road trip? Travel down to Zillah for the Summer Breeze Pop-up from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 512 Second St.
The family-friendly public event will feature 20-plus vendors. There will be a balloon-decorated wall for selfies and a free raffle with prizes being awarded throughout the event.
Enjoy music and food — tacos, tamales and funnel cakes, anyone? — while shopping vendors’ wares including tumblers, makeup, candles, treats, clothing and much more.
Community Yard Sale / End of Museum SeasonThe Sunnyside Museum, 704 S. Fourth St., is hosting a communitywide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday and Sunday are also the back-to-school and end-of-museum-season weekend.
The Sunnyside Museum and Historical Association is a nonprofit 501c organization, run by volunteers. Admission is by voluntary donation.
The museum has displays and artifacts of life in Sunnyside, from the 1800s through modern times.
Adopt a Dog
Visit Gilbert Cellars Winery, 2620 Draper Road, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where the Yakima Humane Society will be on site with dogs available for adoption. Honestly, the combination of lovable dogs and a glass of wine sounds like a win. Maybe you will be taking home your new best friend (a dog or a bottle of wine, no judgment here).
