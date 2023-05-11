Relaxing weekends are welcome after a week of work or school. But that shouldn't stop you from learning something new about the Yakima River and shrub-steppe or seeking thrills on a carnival ride.
This is your warning … Sunday is Mother’s Day.
If you forgot or are in need of something to do, Explore has your back with plenty to choose from this weekend.
Zillah Community Days
Friday and Saturday will be full of events in Zillah for the annual Zillah Community Days.
Things kick off Friday, from noon-7 p.m. at Stewart Park, 119 First Ave., when the No Rhyme or Reason Country Market opens. Over 60 vendors will be on site with unique finds, home goods, arts and crafts, drink, foods and more for sale. The vendors market is also open Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
There will also be carnival rides from 4-9 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Park. All-you-can-ride wristbands cost $35 and include two carnival games. Friday night is a 2-for-1 buddy special for wristbands.
Saturday begins with the Zillah Lions Club breakfast from 6-10 a.m., also in Stewart Park. The Zillah Community Days parade starts at 11 a.m., traveling along First Avenue.
The carnival rides will be running from noon-9 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a dunk tank and beer garden in Stewart Park. The evening concludes with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Environmental education event
The Kittitas Environmental Education Network is hosting the 24th annual Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe and Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest, Friday through Sunday at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe State Park, 24343 Canyon Road, Ellensburg.
The all-ages event-filled weekend will teach visitors about the surrounding shrub-steppe habitat and the Yakima River watershed. Local experts will lead field trips and hand-on science learning about beavers, birds, geology, plants and live raptors and reptiles.
There will be about 20 different booths with free educational information from different environment and natural resources groups from around Washington.
For a list of field trips and booth information, visit https://yhne.ws/birdfest.
Spring Latin jazz concert
Yakima Valley College’s music department is hosting a night of jazz from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on the Yakima campus, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, in the Kendall Hall Auditorium, Building 12, Room 105.
The show is free and open to the public, and donations will be accepted.
The show will feature Sonando, a band blending Afro-Cuban rhythms and jazz. The band was founded in 1990 and has performed original Latin jazz throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Yakima Valley College jazz students will also perform alongside a group of guest musicians.
For more information, contact Jeff Norwood, YVC music instructor, by email at jnorwood@yvcc.edu.
Body Melt Tour
The Body Melt Tour makes its way to Yakima on Friday to Brews and Cues, 104 S. Second St. The live music starts at 9 p.m. The show is free and for 21 and over only.
On the Body Melt Tour lineup is Greybush, a metal band from Humboldt, Calif.; No Living Witness, a Pacific Northwest progressive tech death band; California Bay Area death metal band Broken Glass Sanctuary; and As it Lies, a metalcore band from Wenatchee.
‘Ohana women’s health event
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital is hosting a women’s health event from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at ‘Ohana Memorial’s Mammography Center, 1515 W. Yakima Ave.
The event is celebrating women’s health week by offering screening mammograms. Walk-in times are limited, and appointments are recommended. Make an appointment by calling 509-574-3873.
Information about nutrition, mental health, fitness and beauty will also be available. Guests can enjoy complimentary facials, exercise demonstrations, massages and hourly drawings for prizes from vendors.
Vendors include Arcadian Healing Arts, Daisy Hernandez at Bloom, Elite Academy School of Cosmetology, IV Flo, Julep Day Spa, Kim’s Smoked BBQ, Michelle Haines LMT, Soma Aesthetics, Synergy MedAesthetics, Tacqeria Los Primos, Viera’s Bakery and Yoga Collective of Yakima.
Cherry Cherry!
The premier Neil Diamond tribute show, "Cherry Cherry!" performs live from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Steve Kelly and the Cherry Cherry! band play classic Neil Diamond songs, enjoyed by all crowds. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at www.theseasonsyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.