Some weekends feel busier than others. Here at Explore, we try to find new and different events or at least a nice variety of things to do.
This weekend is no exception. There’s live music, stand-up comedy, St. Patrick’s Day and pygmy goats. That’s right, pygmy goats and alpacas!
If you have any events to share with readers, visit www.yakima-herald.com/calendar to upload the information.
Free wine and cheese samplings
Thursday, March 16, 2023 is the third Thursday of the month, and at Grocery Outlet, 2109 S. First St., that means it’s Third Thursdays with Chuck.
Chuck is the wine steward at Grocery Outlet and helps interested participants learn about red and white wines as well as pairing the wines with cheese.
These “legendary wine tastings” feature wines from Washington, California and around the world — all available at Grocery Outlet in Yakima.
Chuck will help those 21 and over (bring your ID) navigate wine tastings, pairings and varieties.
Brewer’s Night
Bale Breaker Brewing will be on site at Public House of Yakima East, 171 Iron Horse Court, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.
The Yakima brewery will be introducing its new pale ale, “Daybreak,” while saying goodbye to its “Leota Mae” IPA. There will be giveaways throughout the night and you'll get an entry ticket for every drink purchased.
From 6-8 p.m., Americana folk duo Dead Lee will play live music.
St. Patrick’s Day
Everybody loves an excuse to gather and celebrate. Well, here’s your excuse to start your weekend with Irish food, beer and everything green.
McGuire’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, 4807 Tieton Drive, will open at 7 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day. The Irish pub will offer a special breakfast menu from 7-10 a.m. and a St. Patrick's lunch and dinner menu from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Schab’s Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day party from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Irish beers will be on tap and available in cans and bottles. Natural Disaster will be serving an Irish Pub Buffet.
Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave., is hosting a night of live music for St. Patrick’s Day. CobraHawk and Weird Animal take the stage starting at 10 p.m. The cover is $10 at the door.
Yakima Eagles 289, 307 W. Chestnut Ave., hosts Night Train for two nights of live music Friday and Saturday from 7-11 p.m. Minors are welcome until 9 p.m. and both nights are open to non-members. The shows are free. Ring the doorbell for entry.
Felipe Esparza
Stand-up comedian Felipe Esparza performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St.
Esparza won the comedy competition “Last Comic Standing” and can be seen on television shows such as “Superstore,” “The Eric Andre Show” and “Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at the El Ray.” He also produced his first hour-long comedy special, “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You,” available on Netflix.
Tickets are $37 and can be purchased at capitoltheatre.org, calling 509-853-2787 or visiting the box office from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
2021 Riesling launch
Freehand Cellars, 420 Windy Point Drive, Wapato, is releasing its 2021 Riesling from noon-6 p.m. Saturday.
The real party is from 1-4 p.m. The winery will have special guests for attendees to hang out with. Alpacas and pygmy goats will be on site, available for pictures and “awwwws!” Shaved ice will also be available.
