It’s the last weekend of April and there’s plenty to do, from a big weekend of wine tasting to a half marathon in Tieton.
Music fans can choose from the music of Heart, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s take on Aretha Franklin or a community band concert.
It’s also a good weekend to stop by Grandview for a community event on Saturday.
Here’s the roundup:
Spring barrel
Plenty of local wineries participate in spring barrel wine tasting events in their tasting rooms. It’s a chance for the public to taste new releases.
This weekend, April 27-30, is the primary weekend with numerous events.
More than 40 wineries from Naches Heights to Red Mountain will offer visitors tastes of how young vintages mature. Guests might be treated to wines pulled right out of the barrel. Wineries may have unique pairings and tastings as well as educational experiences.
To plan a day or weekend full of events, visit Yakima Valley Tourism’s detailed spring barrel wine tasting page at www.visityakima.com.
Heart by Heart
Rock music takes the main stage in Zillah on Friday. Heart by Heart will perform at 7 p.m. at Perham Hall, 705 Railroad Ave.
Heart by Heart consists of original Heart members and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier and are joined by Somar Macek, Lizzy Daymount and Chad Quist. The band plays a retelling your favorite songs by Heart.
Tickets to the 21 and over show cost $28 in advance at www.theoldwarehousezillah.com or $30 at the door.
Half marathon in Tieton
The Never Say Never half marathon takes place on Saturday in Tieton. The half marathon will take racers along roads around Tieton, starting at 120 Noye Road.
The half marathon is designed for every type of racer, runners and walkers. The last day to register is Friday and can be done at https://yhne.ws/neversaynever. The cost to participate is $100.
The marathon starts at 8 a.m. for walkers and 9 a.m. for runners. Each racer will receive a swag bag with a hooded sweatshirt, a drink coupon for an adult or non-alcoholic beverage, a medal, a drawstring bag and more.
Participants and anyone interested are invited to the finish line celebration party. The Aphrodisi-YAKs will be performing and food truck Tacos Don Chayo will sell food. There will be beverages for sale from Treveri Cellars and Tieton Cider Works. The family-friendly party will have games and face painting for the kids.
Never Say Never half marathon has partnered with the nonprofit BOX, which collects and distributes period supplies, and will raise awareness and funds for Rod’s House.
More information is available at https://yhne.ws/neversaynever.
Grandview Days
Venture to Grandview on Saturday for Grandview Days in the heart of Grandview.
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street Grandview Association and the city of Grandview will put the focus on small businesses and local vendors with shopping, food, information booths and music in downtown Grandview.
Some of the vendors include Cozy Daisy Thread, World Class Lemonade, Lia’s Bakehouse, Little Bird Headbands, Mama’s Java Mobile Coffee, Squirrel’s Garden and Goods, Sweet Snack Attack and much more.
Contact info@mainstreetgrand view.com for more information.
YSO Pops
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra Pops series will perform a tribute to Aretha Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The award-winning tribute will feature Detroit native Denita Asberry, and conductor Lawrence Golan will lead the YSO.
Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased online at capitoltheatre.org, by calling 509-853-2787 or in person at the box office Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets for students/children are $7 and can be purchased by calling or in person; a student ID or visual verification is required to pick up student/children tickets.
Band concert
The Yakima Community Band spring concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the 4th Street Theatre, 14 S. Fourth St.
The Yakima Community Band consists of musicians ranging in age from junior high school students to retirees, and includes current and former Yakima Symphony members, music educators and amateur musicians.
Admission to the show is free but donations are accepted.
