It’s still May, but these temperatures are telling us it’s July.
Don’t let the 90-plus degree temperatures keep you indoors, though. There are plenty of options for outdoor activities this weekend.
Explore the whole Valley, starting Thursday in Selah and making your way to Grandview and Sunnyside on Friday and Saturday.
With car shows, asparagus, Jenga, fireworks and an open mic jam band, there’s something for everyone.
Selah Community Days
Selah will be hosting a variety of events all weekend, from Thursday to Sunday, for this year’s “Home Sweet Selah” community days.
Things kick off Thursday with the Young Life Community Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St. The barbecued beef sandwich meal costs $15 and includes a barbecued beef sandwich, coleslaw, chips and a pop. There will also be a $5 hot dog meal available.
Carnival rides also start Thursday, from 4-9 p.m. at Carlon Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road. Wristbands cost $40 and include two games. Thursday is buddy night, and wristbands are two for the price of one. The carnival rides will also be open from 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Friday night is the 26th annual potato feed from 5-8 p.m. at the Selah Civic Center. A baked potato meal will cost $8 and a hot dog meal will cost $6. The Show and Shine car show is also Friday, from 6-8 p.m. at Selah Middle School, 411 N. First St.
There will be a variety of entertainment Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the main stage in Carlon Park. For a complete schedule, visit selahdays.com.
The grand parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route starts at Fifth Avenue and Jim Clements Way and heads north to North Park Drive. A fireworks display will start at 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Selah High School football field, 801 N. First St.
Grandview Nights
“Do not pass GO, do not collect $200.”
It’s game night in downtown Grandview. From 5-9 p.m. Friday, head to downtown Grandview in the 200 Division block for a family-friendly game night.
From bingo to Connect 4 to Jenga, there will be games for all ages.
There will also be small business specials, food trucks, live music and vendors.
Asparagus Festival
The Sunnyside Museum & Historical Association, 704 S. Fourth St., will host Asparagus Festival 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a food competition and people are invited to submit their best asparagus dish.
The museum will also be open and admission will be free. Vendors will be selling on the museum’s lawn.
Spring Auto Fest
Rev your engines and make your way to the Spring Auto Fest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The car show will take place at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
Cars, trucks and bikes will be on display. Food vendors and car product vendors will be on site. Guests can take part in hourly raffles.
There is a special Kid’s Best Build category to encourage kids to be part of the car show.
Tickets cost $15 for general admission and car show entry is $40. Both can be bought at https://yhne.ws/springautofest.
Open Jam
The Yakima Fraternal Order of Eagles 289 will open its doors to members and nonmembers from 2-6 p.m. Sunday for an open mic jam with the band Rock Garden.
Located at 307 W. Chestnut Ave., anyone interested in playing or enjoying live music is invited to attend.
