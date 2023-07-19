Performances of all kinds take different stages this weekend in the Yakima Valley.
Actors take the stage in this month's Warehouse Theatre Company production of "Once Upon a Mattress." Dancers take the stage on North Front Street and in The Seasons Gallery Bistro. And the beauty of the Yakima Area Arboretum is the stage for bearded iris rhizomes.
Wherever you are and whatever the event, you can Explore all the stages of the Yakima Valley this weekend.
Warehouse Theatre Company
The first production of the Warehouse Theatre Company’s 2023-24 season is “Once Upon a Mattress,” with performances tonight (July 19, 2023) through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. Every performance is at the Warehouse Theatre Company, 1610 S. 24th Ave.
“Once Upon a Mattress” is the musical retelling of the fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.”
Tickets start at $18.50 and can be purchased at warehousetheatrecompany.org.
The production runs through the end of July with performances on July 26-29 at 7 p.m. and a matinee at 2 p.m. July 29.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from Jess Clemons and Jeremy James Meyer, starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines, distilleries and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Friday Night Salsa
Join the Yakima Salsa Dance Company at The Seasons Gallery Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave., from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.
Visitors 18 and older can enjoy a night of salsa, bachata and cumbia dancing with others while DJ MO’ plays favorite dance hits.
The cover is $15. Doors open at 9 p.m. and beginner salsa lessons start at 9:30 p.m. Learn the basics with other guests. The dress code is “grown and sexy.”
Visit www.yakimasalsadance.com for more information and future salsa nights.
Pop-Up Iris Rhizome Sale
Visit the Yakima Area Arboretum’s Jewett Interpretive Center, 1401 Arboretum Drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for a pop-up sale. Everyone is welcome to shop.
The pop-up sale will feature over 100 different varieties of tall, bearded irises. There will be a rainbow of colors to choose from, as well as Dykes Medal winners.
“A rhizome is a creeping root structure that interconnects multiple plants, and is capable of extending its roots out and creating new shoots on its own,” according to Wandering Central Washington columnist Janell Shah.
Prices for iris rhizomes will range from $7 to $13, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Origami with Yuki
Join Portland-based origami instructor Yuki Martin from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Single Hill Brewing Co. for a free class.
The class is for all ages. Martin will start with simple, summer-themed origami models and work up to more challenging ones.
All materials will be included, and no previous experience is necessary.
Cool for the Summer
The Yakima Improv Society will perform from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the Glenwood Square Theatre, 5110 Tieton Drive, located above Zesta Cucina.
The performance is for audience members 16 and older and costs $5.
The format will be decided at the beginning of the show. Spin the wheel and help pick what the Yakima Improv Society will improv their way through. Will it be a murder mystery, inspired by audience tales, Irish tales? They won’t know what the summer sketch show is until you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.