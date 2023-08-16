Whoa, reader! Let me tell you something.
I see a lot of variety in events up and down the Yakima Valley and beyond. And this week’s picks may be one of the most obscure lineups yet.
This week sees the end of Downtown Summer Nights for 2023. Who and what were some of your highlights this year?
State Fair Parks is hosting a new experience called Paranormal Cirque. Acrobatic thrills and horror-themed chills will be under a big red-and-black tent for six shows.
Whatever keeps you busy this weekend, Explore hopes you make the most of your time with friends, family or on your own, like getting comfy with your new romance book from Bookstore Romance Day at Inklings Bookshop.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday. And this is it, readers, the last week of the 2023 season.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from bands Englewood Heights and Polyrythmics starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors, and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines, spirits and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Family Fun Fest and Scavenger Hunt
There’s a free, family-friendly event from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Yakima Greenway at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St.
The community event will feature music, activities, games and fun for all ages. There will be a bouncy obstacle course, a large slip ‘n’ slide, kayaks on Reflection Pond, a tree fort climb, a bounce house and more.
Guests can also participate in a mini-scavenger hunt that will lead them to discover more of the Greenway’s 20 miles of trail, lakes and rivers.
Local businesses and organizations will be on site, sharing information with visitors, and will have games and giveaways for kids.
Drinks and snacks will be available and hot dogs will be sold.
For more information, visit yakimagreenway.org.
Standup comedy
Mark “Skippy” Price and Bahiyyih Mudd are co-headlining a comedy show at the Warehouse West Grill, 6411 W. Nob Hill Blvd., at 9 p.m. Friday.
Price is known for his role as “Skippy” in the ’80s sitcom “Family Ties.” Since then, he has established himself as a seasoned comedian with an engaging and relatable style.
Mudd, a Yakima resident and a part of the “Native Women of Comedy Tour,” has performed all over the Pacific Northwest.
The co-headliner comedy show is for ages 21 and older and costs $20 at the door. Call 509-834-7203 for more information.
‘Paranormal Cirque II’
Experience R-rated horrors and circus feats under the black-and-red big top tent at State Fair Park on Friday through Monday.
“Paranormal Cirque II” will have several performances to attend: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The show combines cabaret, comedy, acrobatics and more with a world full of ghouls, monsters and vampires.
The show includes adult language and material, and no one under age 13 will be admitted. Ages 13-17 are allowed to attend but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with valid photo ID.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased by visiting www.statefairpark.org.
Pioneer Show and Swap Meet
Travel to Union Gap and head back in time this weekend at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, 4508 Main St., Union Gap.
There’s plenty to do from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5, and ages 12 and younger get in free.
Both days feature live demonstrations ranging from draft horses, vintage tractors, vintage apple packing, baking bread at the Bread Shack and more.
There will be tractor and lawn tractor pulls, quilt displays, Pacific Northwest Vintage Snowmobile Club displays, and even a parade of equipment.
Kids can enjoy the kiddie train, kiddie wagon and an animal swing for smaller children. There’s an excavator to drive and each child can participate in the scavenger hunt. Visit the different sections of the Pioneer Show and Swap Meet to get a stamp. Collect all the stamps and receive a free ice cream and to enter for a chance to win a bike or scooter.
Food options for sale include corn on the cob, watermelon, kettle corn, steam-powered homemade ice cream and more.
Visit https://yhne.ws/pioneerpowershow for a complete list of events and schedule.
Bookstore Romance Day
Inklings Bookshop is inviting guests to meet local and Pacific Northwest romance authors from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
The independent bookstore is at 5629 Summitview Ave.; the event will be held in the walkways and lawn in front of Inklings.
This is the fifth bookstore romance day Inklings Bookshop has held. It will feature over 20 romance authors including names you might recognize, including Dalyn Weller, Amanda Valdez, Krista Jensen, Wanda E. Brunstetter, Stacey Marie Brown, Kristin Vayden and many more.
Special guest authors include Rachel Van Dyken and Eleanor Aldrick.
Inklings will have selections from each author available for purchase so guests can have their books signed.
For more information, visit www.inklingsbookshop.com or call 509-965-5830.
