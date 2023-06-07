Hello, Explore readers. This column is usually called Weekend Picks, but I almost changed it to Saturday Picks this week.
But fret not! I found an event on Sunday for you.
In true June fashion, every event featured this weekend is outdoors. Aww, June, the month when temperatures are warm yet still bearable.
Community Flea Fest
Get a steal of a deal Saturday at the Community Flea Fest, a big, happy flea market event.
From 10 a.m to 4 p.m., the Lower Naches Community Park at 111 E. Gleed Road in Yakima will be full, with over 65 vendors.
Those vendors will be selling antiques, vintage items, crafts, flea market used goods and more.
Yakima Pride Festival and Parade
Yakima Pride is hosting a festival and parade for the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies on Saturday.
The Pride parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at South 16th and West Yakima avenues, continuing along Yakima Avenue and ending at East Yakima and Naches avenues.
Those interested in marching in the Yakima Pride parade can register at https://yhne.ws/prideparadereg.
After the parade, the Yakima Pride festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Naches Parkway on North Naches Avenue, between East Yakima Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, utilizing the center park area, Naches Parkway and the street.
Live entertainment will take place on the main stage on Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way between The Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Pride office. Entertainment will include drag performances, music and more.
Yakima Pride festival will also include LGBTQ+ diverse and inclusive exhibitors and vendors. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at https://yhne.ws/prideparadereg.
Boy Mom Beer Fundraiser
Cowiche Creek Brewing Co., 514 Thompson Road, Building 2 in Cowiche, is releasing its new beer -- Boy Mom Beer -- on Saturday.
The guava sour ale release is a fundraising event from noon to 9 p.m. for the Baughman family. Danielle Baughman was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021 on her 31st birthday, while she was 29 weeks pregnant. Six months later, after chemotherapy, Baughman was considered NED -- no evidence of disease.
In March 2023, Baughman suffered a seizure while driving with her sons that caused a car accident. It was determined that Baughman’s cancer had spread to her brain. Baughman is currently undergoing treatment for her brain cancer.
The Boy Mom Beer release event will have T-shirts for sale, and all proceeds will go the Baughman family. Birria tacos will be for sale, too.
Cruisin’ the Ave for Pets
The Yakima Vintiques Car Club is teaming up with Yakima Pet Rescue for the first authorized cruise night on Yakima Avenue.
The two groups are hosting a pet supply drive that will benefit Yakima Pet Rescue.
The Vintiques club will be collecting pet supplies at Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave., from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Those who make donations will be entered into several raffle drawings for hot rod prizes, including a drag racing sign.
Wilridge Winery and Distillery Pride
Don’t let the party stop! Continue celebrating Pride on Sunday from noon-7 p.m. at Wilridge Winery and Distillery, 250 Ehler Road.
Rainbow attire is encouraged, and all are welcome.
The day will include drag performances by Amora Dior Black, food bites and fun surprises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.