Holy moly, let’s stop for a second and catch our breath, because how did June pass by so quickly?!
Summer has officially started, and the Yakima Valley is in full swing with events up and down the Valley.
Residents can start their weekend early in downtown Yakima on Thursday and end up in Prosser on Saturday or Outlook on Sunday.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from last year’s AppleJam winners, Amanda Simmons, Cockaphonix and Coaster, starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines, distilleries and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Bearded Monkey Music
Every last Thursday of the month, Bearded Monkey Music, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd., hosts open mic night for any interested solo acts and full bands.
Open mic at Bearded Monkey Music includes a backline drum set, guitar amps, bass amps and a light show for every set.
Sign-ups for interested performers start at 6:15 p.m. and performances start not long after. Open mic night is also open for anyone interested in supporting the local music scene and goes to 9 p.m.
On Friday night, Bearded Monkey Music hosts Cardiel and Ladrones, performing at 7:30 p.m.
Cardiel is a two-piece band from Mexico City, combining elements from skaterock, fuzz punk and psychedelic dub. Ladrones, a four-piece punk rock ‘n’ roll band, has roots in Puerto Rico and Atlanta.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased in advance at https://yhne.ws/cardiel.
Yoga for parents and kids
Yoga Collective of Yakima Studio, a local 501©3 nonprofit at 2614A W. Nob Hill Blvd., hosts yoga for parents and kids from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday.
The class is open to anyone interested. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
The yoga for parents and kids class is taught bilingually in English and Spanish. It is held twice a month and July classes will be announced soon. Visit yocoy.org for more information on yoga for parents and kids and other classes.
Red, White and Blues Market
Visit historic downtown Prosser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the third annual Red, White and Blues Market.
The event is free and will highlight area blueberries, patriotism and blues music. Local restaurants will showcase treats with local blueberries if possible.
The Prosser Farmers Market will be at the Depot at 1230 Bennet Ave.; other vendors will have goods for sale as well.
Prosser Friends of the Library will host activities until noon and there will be fun and games planned for children.
The Rod Giles Band will be performing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Live indie rock
Indie rock band Jitensha will play at Brews and Cues, 104 S. Second St., from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Jitensha is a husband-and-wife duo hailing from Montreal. They’ve been playing for 10 years and are celebrating the milestone with a five-month tour of the American West.
The show is for ages 21 and older and there is no cover.
Espectacular Jaripeo Baile
Live music and dancing is on the agenda Sunday at La Nueva Centinela, 3510 Gap Road in Outlook.
Starting at 2 p.m., Laberinto, Banda Los Sebastianes, Indestructibles H3H, Banda La Prendida, Paso Firme and Explosion Musical will be performing.
The show is for all ages, and kids 10 and younger can enter for free. Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/jaripeobaile.
Tickets can also be purchased in person, at:
Yakima
• Tacos El Rey, 1218 S. Sixth St.
• Caballero Western Wear, 1503 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
• Mex-Envios, 911 S. First St.
• El Mirador, 418 W. Walnut St.
Toppenish
• La Llave Musical, 207 S. Toppenish Ave.
Sunnyside
• La Vaquerita, 641 E. Edison Ave.
• Caballero Western Wear, 2680 Yakima Valley Highway Unit F
• Silvias’ Taxes, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave.
• Marita’s Music, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway
• Fronteras Del Norte, 110 N. Sixth St.
Prosser
• Garcia’s Market, 804 Sixth St.
