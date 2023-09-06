This upcoming weekend might take you to Naches for the annual Sportsman’s Days parade or fishing derby, to markets in Zillah or Cowiche or to the Hoptember Fest organized by the Yakima Schools Foundation.
To keep the party going, to keep Yakima Herald-Republic readers informed and, if I’m being completely honest, to keep me up-to-date, share your and your organization’s events at www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
Naches Sportsman’s Days
The annual Naches Sportsman’s Days take place Friday and Saturday in downtown Naches, with plenty of family fun for everyone.
Events take place both days at Depot Park, 102 Naches Ave.
From 5-10 p.m. Friday, enjoy food, games, a beer tent for ages 21 and older, kids korner and fun and games including bounce houses and inflatable games. The Naches Valley High School football team will be running a dunk tank. Visitors can enjoy bingo from 5-9 p.m. at the 1917 building located next to D’Nile Taphouse, 204 Naches Ave. Genevieve will play the Pepsi stage from 6-10 p.m.
Saturday morning begins with breakfast from 7-10 a.m. by Cot’s Peak, 22 E. Second St., and Sticky Fingers Bakery and Café, 217 Naches Ave. The all-day show and shine car show begins at 7 a.m. The kids parade begins at 10 a.m. and prior registration is not required. Kids can participate in the half-mile route and receive rewards and ride tickets. Call 509-881-0007 for more information.
The grand parade begins at 10:10 a.m. and will feature floats, vehicles, horses, bands and drill teams. Early registration is encouraged and more information is available by calling 509-895-9295.
Events at Depot Park run from noon to 10 p.m., and live music on the Pepsi stage will feature Gin Mill Preacher, The Cowboy Balladeer and Mike Ewing throughout the day.
The fishing derby takes place from 3-4:30 p.m. at the ditch bank near the downtown gazebo. Kids ages 4-12 are encouraged to bring their own bait and poles. Prizes will be awarded. Call 509-972-8640 for more information.
Interested performers can participate in the lip sync contest at the midway stage from 5-7 p.m. The age groups for competing are 8 and younger, 9-12 and 13 and older. Sign up for the contest by 3:30 p.m. at the Lions Bank near the stage. Money prizes will be awarded in each group.
There will be a DJ dance party at the Pepsi stage from 7-10 p.m.
For a complete schedule of events, visit https://yhne.ws/sportsmansdays.
Zest for Zillah Street Market
Shop local vendors and more from 9 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at the Zest for Zillah Street Market. Vendors will be set up along the street in front of The Family Company Coffee House, 622 Second Ave. The street market will include over 40 vendors, food trucks, live music, local artists and face painting.
Fall market in Cowiche
Camp Cowiche is hosting a fall market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 16291 Summitview Road in Cowiche. The market will feature over 40 local businesses selling vintage items, collectibles, antiques, handmade goods, coffee, food and more. Organizers say to expect good signage, and better parking and exits.
Hoptember Fest
The Yakima Schools Foundation is hosting Hoptember Fest from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Yakima County Stadium, 1220 Pacific Ave.
Hoptember Fest is a fundraiser for programs and students within the Yakima School District, and will feature beer, food, music, vendors and a silent auction with items from local businesses. Tickets cost $35 for the 21-and-older event and can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/hoptember. The first 200 guests through the gates will receive a commemorative glass stein.
Cowiche Creek Brewing, Single Hill Brewing, Shorthead Brewing and High Desert Cidery will be pouring drinks. Big Dogs Grill and Xochitlis Taqueria are serving their eats.
Some of the many vendors include Apple City Salami, 29-D Signs, The Quirky Spatula, Arcadia Healing, Selberg Sweets, Hoppy Crowd, Terra Essentials and Give Paper Flora.
El Diamante Event Center
Live music is on the schedule at El Diamante Event Center, 5 E. Ranchrite Road, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
La Leyenda de Servando Montalva, Comando Unico and Fernando Romero bring their tierra calienta versus corridos show to Yakima. The event is all ages and tickets cost $40 at https://yhne.ws/laleyenda. To make reservations, call 509-416-3398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.