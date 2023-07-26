I’ve been out of school for a while now. And even though it’s been over 20 years (yeah, yeah, yeah, I just aged myself a little), back to school advertisements still bum me out.
It’s not even August and I saw the first one last week. I’m sorry, students and teachers. I didn’t mean to bring you down, so let me make it up to you. Here’s a list of activities and events to keep the summer vibes going:
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from Hunter Stiles and the Chase Craig Band starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines, spirits and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Summer soccer camp
The Community First Soccer Organization is hosting a free summer soccer camp Friday at Sozo Sports Complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave.
The camp for ages 4-13 runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A men’s and women’s college showcase for ages 14-18 will run from 1-4 p.m.
Participants will receive a free T-shirt, posters and other gifts, and parking is free for parents. Professional, semi-professional and college players and coaches will be on site, coaching and interacting with camp attendees.
Register your child at www.communityfirstsoccerorganization.com.
The colleges include St. Martin’s University men, Central Washington University women, Columbia Basin College men and women, Blue Mountain Community College men and women, Yakima Valley College women, Montana State-Billings men, Walla Walla Community College men and Highline Community College men.
Professional soccer players who will be at the camp include Sebastian Navarro, Juan “Nani” Mendoza, Tyler John, Logan Jones, Luis Birrueta, Felipe Oliveiras and Debray Hollimon, all with the Tacoma Stars.
Music on the patio
Yakima Valley Vintners will host Huckleberry Pulpo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at their Yakima Tasting Room, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
A Prosser acoustic guitarist and vocalist, Huckleberry Pulpo plays a unique version of original folky grunge music.
Yakima Valley Vintners’ Yakima Tasting Room is featuring a summer menu of plates such as Teacher’s Pet Flatbread (fresh pesto, grilled chicken with mozzarella, topped with a balsamic glaze and fresh basil), Italian Wine Scholar (antipasto plate with cured meats, assorted cheeses, pickled vegetables and olives), S’more Dip (toasted marshmallows and melted chocolate served with graham crackers for dipping), and more.
The Yakima Tasting Room is kid- and pet-friendly.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made by emailing yakima@yakimavalleyvintners.com or by calling 509-574-4794.
Punk rock show
The new club on the block, The Chainsaw Cat at 509 W. Yakima Ave., will have live music starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
The punk rock party will feature Potbelly, high octane rock ‘n’ roll from Whidbey Island; Raw Dogs, dreary blackened thrash crossover from Seattle; The Nightmares, a three-piece punk band from Wenatchee; and 9lb. Beaver, a Seattle punk rock band.
Admission costs $10 at the door and the show is for ages 21 and older.
Ellensburg Music Festival
Downtown Ellensburg establishments play host to live music Friday and Saturday during the Ellensburg Music Festival, formerly known as Jazz in the Valley.
Nine different venues, ranging from wine bars, restaurants and more, will feature Pacific Northwest funk, blues, Latin, jazz, soul, swing and more.
Fortuity Wine and Nuwave Gallery, Pine Street Events, IOOF Odd Fellows Lodge, The Ramsey Building (upstairs from the Clymer), Gallery One, The Pearl Bar and Grill, Gard Vintners, The Red Pickle and The Blue Rock are all within a two- to four-block radius in downtown Ellensburg.
If purchased by today, a weekend pass costs $70 and a one-day pass costs $50. Prices go up to $80 and $60 after today.
For a complete schedule, venues map and addresses and to purchase tickets, visit www.ellensburgmusicfestival.com.
Art on the Square
Journey out to Tieton on Saturday for a variety of art events, centering around Tieton Square.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Art on the Square will feature local artists selling their works.
From noon to 4 p.m., guests are invited to view “The Art of Staging a Vintage Trailer.” The vintage trailer rally will offer information about the glamping movement and guests can mingle with the owners.
There will also be a pottery throwdown from 2-4 p.m. in Tieton Square.
The Mighty Tieton is hosting its first-ever tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hort Union Building, 413 Wisconsin Ave., across from Mighty Tieton. The tag sale will feature unique vintage items, estate sale finds and more. A live auction will start at 1 p.m. and food and beverages will be available for sale.
Summer market
Fabulous Bow Boutique is hosting a pop-up summer market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Town Coffeehouse, 32 N. Front St.
The summer market will feature craft vendors, a kids’ activity booth and food.
Art in the Park
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Yakima is holding Art in the Park for Health and Healing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Park on Tieton Drive.
The free event is family-friendly and will include activities such as arts and crafts, poetry, music and dance. Everyone is encouraged to celebrate creative expression and mental health awareness in a friendly atmosphere.
There will be resource booths, a talent show and live music performed by local musicians.
