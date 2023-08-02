Weekend events are better when there's more people involved. I know not everyone believes in "the more, the merrier," but I do.
Explore has hand-picked some great communitywide (and beyond) activities for you to do this week. There's the Hop Festival in Moxee, Vintiques take over State Fair Park and, of course, there's First Friday in downtown Yakima.
Make the most out of the high temperatures and longer days. We're on the downhill side of summer.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from bands Red Light Challenge and Hiroki starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines, spirits and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Moxee Hop Festival
The annual Moxee Hop Festival is Thursday through Saturday at Moxee City Park on Rivard Road and State Route 24.
The event, put on by the city of Moxee and the East Valley Enhancement Association, features live music, food, vendors and activities for the entire family.
The beer garden stage will feature Hunter Stiles at 7 p.m. Thursday; XYZ and the Boomers at 6 p.m. and The Shreds at 9 p.m. Friday; and American Honey at 6 p.m. and The Olson Bros. at 9 p.m. Saturday.
A variety of local bands will play the family stage, as well as other entertainment such as Big Blue, CobraHawk, Red Light Challenge, Rod Giles Band, karaoke and more. Roaming entertainment Saturday afternoon includes Mr. and Mrs. Giggles and the Captain Squirrel magic show.
There will be a fireworks show at dusk on Friday, and a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday on Iler Street.
The beer garden will be open 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. There is no cover charge Thursday, and a $15 cover starting at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visit www.evcea.org for a complete list of events and schedule.
Vintiques Northwest Nationals
The Yakima Vintiques Car Club hosts the 49th annual Vintiques NW Nationals Thursday through Sunday at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
The event kicks off Thursday night with a cruise-in event at 6 p.m. at Sea Galley, 25 E. Valley Mall Blvd. The night will include live music and Vintiques.
Cars from 1972 and earlier will be on display for car enthusiasts and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Over 600 street rods and muscle cars will be on site.
There will be a swap meet outdoors and vendors in the Yakima Valley SunDome. The sixth annual SunDome Shootout will feature custom cars and vintage motorcycles.
The Shipley Band will play from 7-11 p.m. Friday, and Walley and the Beaves will play from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, both on the bandstand stage.
Both days will feature food vendors, kids' games, a poker walk, barbecue and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit vintiques.com.
First Friday
It’s that time again; it happens every month. It’s First Friday, and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Visit downtownyakima.com for more on the following businesses:
• Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
• Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave.
• Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
• Healing Rowan Creations, studio located upstairs from Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
• The Alignment Co., 12 S. Second St.
• Ron’s Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
• Schab’s Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
• Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave.
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave.
• Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar, 202 E. Yakima Ave.
• Leading Force Energy and Design, 17 N. Third St.
• Sub Shop of Yakima, 20 N. Second St.
• Sports Center of Yakima, 214 E. Yakima Ave.
• Station 1889, 27 N. Front St., Suite 101
• Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop, 120 E. Yakima Ave.
• Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
• North Town Coffeehouse, 32 N. Front St.
• Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave.
Jayleigh Ann and the Lost Boys
Jayleigh Ann and the Lost Boys have grown up on stages all over the Yakima Valley and Washington state. They bring their own blend of acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk and R&B with them.
And you can enjoy their music for free from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Freehand Cellars, 420 Windy Point Drive, Wapato.
