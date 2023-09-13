This weekend's entertainment lineup includes a country music festival at Sozo Sports Complex in Yakima, a gathering of Volkswagons in Moxee and an El Grito de Independencia celebration at Heritage University in Toppenish.
There's also a brew run near Cowiche to benefit Meals on Wheels and some fun family activities.
Hop Country Music Festival
In its second year, Hop Country Music Festival returns to Sozo Sports Complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave.
The all-ages country music festival takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, 2023, and will feature live music and more.
Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday with performances by Aaron Crawford, Ashland Craft and Neal McCoy.
Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday with performances by Afton Prater, Cody Beebe and the Crooks, Drake White, Easton Corbin and Chris Janson.
Both days will feature a variety of vendors as well, offering goods and services and food, including Westside Pizza, Nano’s Tacos, Churro All I Need, Rosaura Crafts, She Bully Events, 29 D-Signs, Hoppy Crowd and more.
Tickets are still available at www.hopcountry.fun and cost $85. A limited number of cash tickets will be available at the gates for $90. Daily parking costs $10.
Live Music
All ages are welcome to The Chainsaw Cat, 509 W. Yakima Ave., at 7 p.m. Friday.
College Radio, a pop punk band from Seattle, is on a West Coast tour and making a stop in Yakima. Joining the show are local bands Cockaphonix, Soma and guests.
Cover is $10 at the door; beer garden admission requires valid ID.
Cowiche Brew Run
Racers can run, walk or jog a 5K or 10K on Saturday, starting and ending at Cowiche Creek Brewery, 514 Thompson Road, Cowiche.
Registration is $55 for the 5K and $60 for the 10K for ages 21 and older. Minors can register for $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K. Minors 11 and under can register for free. Day of race registration costs $60 and $65.
All proceeds from the Cowiche Brew Run benefit People for People’s Meals on Wheels commercial kitchen project.
Visit yhne.ws/cowichebrewrun to register, view course maps and for more information. Registration includes a race bib, finisher medal, T-shirt, one pint of Cowiche Creek Brewery craft beer (21 and over) or non-alcoholic beverage and swag bag.
The 10K race starts at 10 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 10:30 a.m.
An after party is planned at Cowiche Creek Brewery with refreshments, craft beers and over 35 local vendors.
El Grito de Independencia
Heritage University is hosting a El Grito de Independencia celebration from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at their Toppenish campus at 3240 Fort Road. The family-friendly event is open to the public and free.
“El Grito de Independencia pays homage to the historical 'Cry of Dolores,' a pivotal moment in Mexican history that ignited the Mexican War of Independence against Spanish rule,” a news release from Heritage University stated.
A re-enactment of El Grito will take place at 7:30 p.m.
DJ David Soto will be host for the evening and Grupo Vico will perform live as well as dance group Raíces de Mi Pueblo.
Activities will include traditional Loteria games, kids crafts and a resource fair, and food and beverages will be available.
Volksfest 2023
Volkswagens and their fans converge on Moxee Park, Rivard Road and State Route 24, Saturday and Sunday.
Volksfest begins Friday night with a social meet-up to go over weekend plans and for community time.
Saturday starts with a poker run for cash prizes for Volkswagen participants, cruise Yakima Avenue from 6-10 p.m. as well as evening entertainment at Moxee Park with DJ Plaid.
There will also be a swap meet on Saturday and Sunday along with food vendors.
The Volksfest 2023 car show is on Sunday and registration is from 7-10 a.m. and costs $15 per vehicle. Judging will start at noon and trophies are awarded at 3 p.m.
For more information, email applevalleyvw@hotmail.com, call Steve at 509-930-6550 or message Steven Aragon on Facebook.
Family Funday Sunday
Enjoy the outdoor lawn seating Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Owen Roe Winery, 309 Gangl Road, Wapato.
Owen Roe Winery is family friendly, and dogs are welcome as well. Reservations are not needed but seating is limited, so bringing our own chairs or blankets is encouraged.
JoAnne Carlson will be playing live music from 2-4 p.m. and What I Crave food truck will be on site from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
