As we inch closer to September, it’s easy to forget that technically it is still summer, which means Yakima Valley events are still being held outdoors.
Whatever floats your boat this weekend, Explore implores you to enjoy the sun and the dwindling long days while you still can. As dusk approaches earlier and earlier, before you know it we’ll retreat indoors for community activities.
This week’s picks include wine and art at Yakima Valley College, Highland Community Days and a Yakima Valley Big Band performance.
Art After Hours and
Music on the Patio
The “Inside Out” exhibition ends this week and the Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd., will remain open after hours from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
“Inside Out” celebrates the natural world and features art from Susan Harris (acrylic paint), Darcid Roberts (pastel) and Bernadette Crider (ceramics). The three artists are Washington locals. Their art highlights flora and fauna in the Yakima Valley and beyond.
After checking out the outgoing exhibition, saunter next door to the Yakima Tasting Room for Music on the Patio from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Shawn Loomis will play live music. Loomis is a Yakima vocalist and guitarist.
The Yakima Tasting Room is home to Yakima Valley Vintners, featuring wines made by YVC students in the teaching winery.
Music on the Patio will also offer special food offerings and award-winning wines.
The Yakima Tasting Room is children- and pet-friendly. Reservations are encouraged by calling 509-574-4794 or emailing yakima@yakimavalleyvintners.com.
Highland Community Days
Visit Tieton Square Park at Wisconsin Avenue and Maple Street in Tieton on Friday through Sunday,, for a variety of events celebrating Highland Community Days.
The weekend starts on Friday with vendors selling goods from 5-8 p.m. in the square and a street dance from 7-10 p.m.
Saturday includes a parade from 10-11 a.m. Vendors continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The street dance continues from 7-10 p.m.
Highland Community Days concludes Sunday with a pancake feed from 7 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact City Hall at 509-673-3162.
Prosser Beer and Whiskey FestivalThis year’s Prosser Beer and Whiskey Festival takes place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Prosser Wine and Food Park at 2880 Lee Road in Prosser.
Regional breweries, distilleries, wineries and cideries will be on site, pouring tastings for attendees. There will also be a variety of food vendors as well as a cigar lounge. Other merchandise and goods vendors will be in attendance.
Live music will be provided by The Bridge Band. They perform classic rock and country music covers and a little bit of funk and have played all over Washington.
General admission tickets cost $35 and include entrance from 5-9 p.m., a logo glass and three tokens for drinks. VIP tickets cost $75 and include entrance an hour early with exclusive tastings until 5 p.m., logo glass, eight tokens and access to the VIP tent with specialty bites and cocktails from The Prosser House.
Purchase tickets at https://yhne.ws/prosserbeerfest or by calling the Prosser Chamber of Commerce at 509-786-3177.
Build your own bead holder
Guests are invited to build their own bead holder at C & S Coffeehouse Terrace Heights, 2961 Stonewood Court C in Yakima on Saturday.
Starting at 10 a.m., Jeris will help guests create an air plant holder with some rocks and beads provided. Guests can bring their own to include as well. Each participant will be able to choose their own air plant from a variety.
Presale spots cost $15 until Friday at https://yhne.ws/candsairplant. Cost goes up to $20 the day of the event.
Yakima Valley Big Band
The Yakima Valley Big Band performs live at 7 p.m. Sunday at the West Valley Missionary Church, 11107 Wide Hollow Road in Yakima.
The show is free for everybody, and there’s plenty of parking. Guests are invited to tap their toes or hit the dance floor to jazz and swing music.
The Yakima Valley Big Band started in 2022 with members of the Yakima Valley Community Band. It’s a swing band that performs iconic hits from the swing era as well as modern favorites from the stage and screen.
The Yakima Valley Community Band started in 1919, offering free music to the public. The nonprofit organization plays shows year-round and is known for its Concerts in the Park free programs in the summer. Community band members range from junior high school students up to retirees, including members of the Yakima Symphony, music educators and amateur musicians.
Visit yvcb.org for an up-to-date concert schedule.
