Hey Explore readers! Did you survive that freakishly high temperature last Saturday?
While the temperature has come down a bit since then, it’s still been warm and I for one have been enjoying the sunshine.
Not only is the weather heating up, so are Yakima Valley events. There’s plenty to do this weekend, inside and outside. Embrace the warmth or steer clear of it, but whichever you choose, get out and Explore!
‘Grease’ is the word
The A.C. Davis High School drama program is presenting “Grease” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 4-6. The production will take place at Davis High School, 212 S. Sixth St. in Yakima.
Tickets will be sold only at the door. Admission is free to all Yakima School District students with student ID card. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for out-of-district students and senior citizens.
Cinco de Mayo festival
Sunnyside’s annual Cinco de Mayo festival is Friday through Sunday in downtown Sunnyside.
The weekend will be full of vendors, live entertainment, a carnival, dancing horses, traditional music, food and more.
There’s a street dance from 7-9 p.m. Friday, a car show starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Cinco de Mayo parade starting at noon Sunday.
For a complete schedule of events, visit cometothesun.com.
Got questions? Contact Victoria Hernandez at 509-836-6388 or Elizabeth Alba at 509-836-6300.
First Friday
It’s that time again; it happens every month. It’s First Friday, and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Visit downtownyakima.com for more on the following businesses:
• Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
• Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave.
• Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
• Healing Rowan Creations, studio located upstairs from Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• Collab Coffee, 18 S. First St.
• Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
• The Alignment Co., 12 S. Second St.
• Ron’s Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
• Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St.
• Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
• Schab’s Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
• Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
• Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave.
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave.
• Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar, 202 E. Yakima Ave.
• Leading Force Energy and Design, 17 N. Third St.
• Le Mercantile, 218 W. Yakima Ave.
• Sub Shop of Yakima, 20 N. Second St.
• Sports Center of Yakima, 214 E. Yakima Ave.
• Station 1889, 27 N. Front St., Suite 101
• Aetherius, online sale
• Bare Bliss, 405 W. Chestnut Ave.
• Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop, 120 E. Yakima Ave.
• Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
Vineyard dog walk
Spend Friday evening with your four-legged best friend at Owen Roe, 309 Gangl Road in Wapato.
From 5-7 p.m., visitors are welcome to walk through the Union Gap Estate Vineyard and enjoy views of the winery, Yakima Valley and Yakima River. Afterward, enjoy a glass of wine and relax on the winery’s lawn.
The cost is $10 for wine club members and $15 for nonmembers. Make sure to wear appropriate footwear — and dogs must be leashed. Purchase tickets at https://yhne.ws/vineyarddogwalk.
Taco Trot 5K run/walk
The Grandview Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Taco Trot 5K run/walk and children’s mile on Saturday.
The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Dykstra Park, Fifth Street and Cherry Drive in Grandview.
The Taco Trot is a family-friendly event for runners, walkers, children and strollers. Racers are encouraged to dress up in taco costumes, sombreros and other outfits in line with the Cinco de Mayo holiday. Tacos will be available at the finish line.
Costs for racers is $30 for ages 18 and older, $25 for ages 13-17 and $20 for ages 6-12. Prices include race gear, a T-shirt and race bib. Universal entry without race gear costs $15.
Race categories are master (40+), adult (18-39), junior (13-17), youth (7-12) and child 1-mile (6 and younger).
Racers can preregister at https://yhne.ws/tacotrot. Day of registration cost is $40.
Truck show
Big rigs, industry trucks, tricked-out trucks, antique trucks and more will be on site at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Yakima Valley chapter of the American Truck Historical Society is hosting a new version of the popular show, with free admission for all guests.
Attendees can view a variety of trucks inside, outside and up close. Votes will be collected for favorite truck, and a winner’s choice award will be announced at 4 p.m.
