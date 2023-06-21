I believe the song goes, “School’s out for summer!” Alice Cooper had it right, but in Explore’s version, “Work’s out for weekend!”
OK, roll your eyes. I deserve it, but I’m just trying to set up your weekend plans with a list of a few of the many things to do this weekend.
Although this is Weekend Picks, I’m also trying to help you plan ahead with details for an upcoming (free!) comedy show. Find the details for that and more below.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
The weekly summertime event held on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from Mike Frazier and Small Paul starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Music on Main Street
Grandview Nights presents an evening of music, food and shopping from 5-9 p.m. Friday.
On the 100 block of Division Street, join the Main Street Grandview Association and others for a night of fun featuring Tri-Cities Fino.
The event will feature vendors and Grandview small businesses.
Kids entrepreneur market
Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, is hosting a kids entrepreneur market featuring vendors ages 5 to 12.
The young vendors will fill the street in front of Mama Corie’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information and questions, call Corie Ratliff at 509-930-5778.
Ales for ALS
Bale Breaker Brewing Co.’s yearly fundraising event, Ales for ALS, is Saturday from noon-9 p.m. at the Yakima tasting room at 1801 Birchfield Road.
The free, family-friendly event features Bubba’s Brew, the annual Ales for ALS beer. Bale Breaker will donate $1 from any pint sold at the event to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. See details about the institute at https://www.als.net.
Ales for ALS will feature food trucks Crafted, Crazy Foods, Heavenly Smoked BBQ and Taqueria Xochitl.
The music lineup for Ales for ALS includes DJ Dom from noon to 3 p.m., Snacks at Midnight from 3-5:30 p.m. and Englewood Heights from 6-9 p.m.
Year of the Rabbit block party
The Golden Wheel restaurant and Lotus Room bar, 9 S. First St., are celebrating their 86th anniversary with a block party from 5-10 p.m. Saturday in the Lotus Room parking lot.
The 21-and-older party costs $5 to get in.
The Year of the Rabbit Block Party will feature live music with Tyus Beebe from 5-5:40 p.m., Anavanam from 6-6:40 p.m., Verbose from 7-7:40 p.m. and Daniel Rincoñ from 8-8:40 p.m. MC Manny B and DJ Phz1 will spin music before, after and in between live music sets.
The block party will feature food vendors and a small selection of beer and liquor.
Evening comedy show
Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services is hosting a comedy show next Wednesday, June 28. The free event will be at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road in Toppenish, in the event center at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The show is free, but you must register for tickets at https://yhne.ws/ynbhcomedyshow.
The free comedy show will feature Mylo Smith (Crow Creek-Dakota) and James Junes (Diné and Hopi).
