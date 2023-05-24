It's here. Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.
Whether you have a three-day weekend or not, there's plenty to do in the Yakima Valley. If you need an excuse to get out of town, take a short drive to Packwood for some flea market goodness.
Please be safe this holiday weekend, and take care of yourself and others.
Packwood Flea Market
Twice a year, the town of Packwood opens its streets and free spaces to vendors and visitors looking for a great deal.
The Memorial Day weekend flea market will take place Friday through Monday, May 26-29, 2023. Hundreds of vendors set up shop with antiques, clothing, household items, novelties, décor and more.
Just about an hour and a half drive from Yakima, you'll travel about 70 miles westbound on U.S. Highway 12.
Die Bruder
Yakima band Die Bruder will perform live from 5-8 p.m. Friday at The Kiln, 815 S. 72nd Ave.
Die Bruder plays classic rock and one-hit wonders from the ’60s and ’70s. The Friday show is all ages and family-friendly.
The Kiln has 30 taps and offers local beer and wine. The menu features artisan pizza and small bites. Enjoy food, drinks and live music indoors or outdoors on the lawn.
May Market
A Castro Escobar Project, a Sunnyside home décor business, is hosting May Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 911 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.
The market will feature over 30 vendors, including Temptation Drinks, Hello Mindful Goods, Zays Treats, Side Door Creations, Lia’s Bakehouse, Vicky’s Candles and more.
Grupo Bryndis
Enjoy a night full of live music starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at El Diamante Event Center, 5 E. Ranchrite Road.
Grupo Bryndis is a Mexican band that performs technocumbia or norteño sounds. Guardianes del Amor is celebrating 30 years together, playing regional Mexican and pop music.
El Tiempo is a popular band in Central America, South American and the United States. Grupo Tentación is from Guanajuato, Mexico, and has been playing their hits live since 1992.
The show is for ages 18 and older. Tickets cost $55 and can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/grupobryndis.
Yakima Valley Big Band
The Yakima Valley Big Band will perform live at 6 p.m. Sunday at Central Lutheran Church, 1604 W. Yakima Ave.
The band plays hits from the swing era as well as recognizable, modern hits from the stage and screen.
The big band started in fall 2022, consisting of jazz aficionados within the Yakima Valley.
The Yakima Valley Community Band originated in 1919, offering free music to the public. Band members range from junior high school students up to retirees, including members of the Yakima Symphony, music educators and amateur musicians.
Visit yvcb.org for the community band and big band schedules.
'Come What May'
The Yakima Improv Society will present “Come What May” at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Glenwood Square Theater, 5110 Tieton Drive, Suite 330.
“Come What May” is an improvised card reading show. Improv players will invite audience members to participate and have their cards read; following the reading will be a set of improvised scenes. (Disclaimer: The Yakima Improv Society players are not psychics, and they are not using tarot cards.)
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts 6. It's for ages 16 and older. Tickets cost $5 at the door or in advance at yakimaimprov.org.
SEMPRE Chamber Music: Splash of Jazz
Sunday is the season finale for SEMPRE Chamber Music, and they’ll be playing jazz and then some.
From 6-8 p.m. at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., enjoy Claude Bolling’s “Suite for Cello and Jazz Trio” and Paul Schoenfield’s “Cafe Music.”
The evening will feature Denise Dillenbeck on violin, Mika Hood on cello, David Brewster on piano, Josh Skinner on bass and Josh Gianola on drums.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at www.theseasonsyakima.com.
