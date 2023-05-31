June is upon us, and this weekend's calendar features First Friday in Yakima, a kickball tournament in Wapato and a giant yard sale at State Fair Park.
There's plenty to do around the Valley, in and out of town. Indoors and outdoors, get out and Explore this weekend.
First Friday
It’s that time again; it happens every month. It’s First Friday, June 2, 2023, and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Visit downtownyakima.com for more on the following businesses:
• Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
• Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave.
• Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
• Healing Rowan Creations, studio located upstairs from Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
• The Alignment Co., 12 S. Second St.
• Ron’s Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
• Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St.
• Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
• Schab’s Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
• Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
• Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave.
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave.
• Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar, 202 E. Yakima Ave.
• Leading Force Energy and Design, 17 N. Third St.
• Le Mercantile, 218 W. Yakima Ave.
• Sub Shop of Yakima, 20 N. Second St.
• Sports Center of Yakima, 214 E. Yakima Ave.
• Station 1889, 27 N. Front St., Suite 101
• Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop, 120 E. Yakima Ave.
• Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
• North Town Coffeehouse, 32 N. Front St.
Student art show
Starting Friday, Tieton Arts and Humanities is hosting a student art show at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse Gallery, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton.
Students K-12 from Highland, Naches Valley and West Valley school districts will be showcasing art. The student art exhibition will be on display through July 15.
The Mighty Tieton Warehouse is open noon-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
First Friday happy hour
It’s first Friday and that means live entertainment, light bites and libations (glass pours and bottles) at Dineen Vineyards, 2980 Gilbert Road, Zillah.
Happy hour at Dineen is from 5-7 p.m. and Bad Panda will be performing jazz music.
Dineen’s happy hour is family friendly, and dogs are welcome too. No outside food or alcohol is allowed.
For table service, booking a reservation is recommended at dineenvineyards.com. The lawn is spacious and open for guests as well.
Huge yard sale
State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., is hosting a community yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Items will be for sale from the general public and commercial vendors. There will also be food trucks and a coffee stand on site.
Those interested in selling at this year’s huge yard sale can find more information and purchase space at https://yhne.ws/hugeyardsale.
Author spring fair
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., is hosting several Pacific Northwest authors on the front lawn.
Ellen Almendinger, Kyle Rasmussen, Rob Phillips and over 20 authors across genres will be attending the spring fair, for readers to meet.
Bitchcraft
Drag performances take the stage at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., from 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday.
Tatiana Rexia hosts Nikita Romanoff, Sugar Tits and other drag performers. The show is for guests 18 and older.
General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in advance at www.theseasonsyakima.com. There are also VIP options. Security will be on the premises and there will be bag checks at the door.
Kickball tournament
All Nations Center, 3020 Ashue Road, Wapato, is hosting its second annual kickball tournament, starting at 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
The tournament is family friendly and is open to anyone interested in playing. The tournament is double elimination, and a seed tournament will determine brackets.
It costs $50 per team to play and advance registration can be made at https://yhne.ws/kickballtourney. Interested teams can even register in person on Sunday.
Teams need to have a minimum of 10 players. There will be two leagues to compete in: A league is for mixed teams with at least four females and all players must be 16 and older; B league is family friendly, mixed teams and a player can be as young as 3 years old.
Games will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be a free taco salad lunch.
