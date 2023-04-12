Weekends are great for relaxing, getting chores and things done around the house, and spending time with family and friends Exploring this great Yakima Valley.
This weekend’s picks start down in Granger on Friday, are in Grandview on Saturday, and if you’re up for a day full of adventure, you can end up in Cowiche.
There’s plenty to offer for children, adults, alternative sports enthusiasts and shoppers.
While you’re out and about this weekend, think about snapping photos to share with Explore readers. The current theme for reader-submitted photos is signs of spring. Share with readers what spring means to you: blooms, green hills, yard sales, outdoor cooking and playing, gardening and more. Submit your photos at https://yhne.ws/hellospring and maybe yours will be featured in Explore.
Granger Cherry Festival
Granger will be bustling all weekend, celebrating the 73rd Granger Cherry Festival on Friday through Sunday, April 14-16 at Main City Park, 200-300 E. A St.
Rain or shine, the weekend will be full of vendors, live music, bingo, a car show, a volleyball tournament and more.
The carnival rides open at 4 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
The grand parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Musical performances include Hermanos Flores de Guerrero, Azetatos, Kike Cervantes, Fat Fox and many more. The Granger JOM-Native American Dancers will also perform.
Visit www.facebook.com/grangerlionsclub for the schedule.
Spring bazaar
The Grandview High School TSA and SkillsUSA students will host their second spring bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Grandview High School bus loop, 1601 W. Fifth St.
Students will be selling their creations and local vendors will be on site with products and crafts for sale.
Contact burquhart@sd200.org for more information.
Spring pop-up market
Camp Cowiche is hosting a spring pop-up market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can tour the rentals and event space at Camp Cowiche, 16291 Summitview Road, while supporting local businesses.
Over 50 vendors will be on site selling collectible goods, vintage clothing, jewelry, food, plants, handmade goods, crafts and more.
2023 ArborFest
The Yakima Area Arboretum will celebrate Washington state’s Arbor Day on Saturday.
The theme for this year’s event is “Our Changing Climate.” It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. The event is free but donations will be accepted.
Over 20 local organizations, agencies and businesses will have stations set up to inform visitors about impacts that climate change is having on trees, forests and the world.
The family-friendly event will feature learning opportunities, crafts and displays — and families can take home a tree to plant in their yard.
Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own reusable bag to take home items collected at the ArborFest.
Visit https://yhne.ws/arborfest for more information.
Roller derby
It’s back!
The Wine Country Crushers will take on the Beet City Bombers at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Barrel, 13 E. Ranchrite Road.
Roller derby bouts are full-contact, rough-and-tumble sporting events on skates.
Admission is $10 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the bout starts at 6 p.m. There will be a beer garden and concessions.
Stick around for a party in the beer garden after the bout.
Dozer Days
If your kid likes dump trucks, bulldozers and the like, visit the child-friendly construction site at the State Fair Park grandstand, 1301 S. Fair Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Children can experience a real construction site, complete with bulldozers, dump trucks, cranes and more. They’ll be able to operate the heavy machinery as well.
Visitors can also explore fire engines, ambulances and SWAT vehicles, and enjoy related activities.
Tickets cost $10 and kids 2 and younger can enter for free. Purchase tickets at www.statefairpark.org or at the door to avoid service fees.
Dozer Days is an opportunity to learn about community safety and to help inspire future generations of industry professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.