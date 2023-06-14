It's that time of year again when the Yakima Valley congregates in downtown Yakima for dancing in the streets, drinks and family activities.
Downtown Summer Nights begins its summerlong series on Thursday, and if that's not enough for you, head to Prosser on Saturday, where the Prosser Scottish Fest will feature a Highland dancing competition with categories for primary (ages 4-6), novice, intermediate, premier under age 15 and premier over age 16.
There's plenty else to look forward to this weekend, and as always, have a safe and fun weekend!
Downtown Summer Nights
It’s here! The first week of the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights starts Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 5:30-9 p.m.
The weekly Yakima event held on North Front Street kicks off with live music from The Hackles and Bart Budwig, starting at 6 p.m.
The community event also features local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors.
There is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Standup Comedy
Club 48, at 430 S. 48th Ave., is hosting comedians Monia Nevi and Mike Coletta from 8-9:30 p.m. Friday.
Nevi has performed comedy all over the country at festivals, competitions and comedy clubs. Her debut special, “Big Stepdad Energy,” was released in October 2022 and was recorded at Helium Comedy Studios in Philadelphia.
Nevi has appeared on Fox’s TV show “Laughs,” ESPN’s Sports Center and on Seattle-based programs “New Day Northwest” and “the 206.”
Performing with Nevi is Seattle’s Mike Coletta.
Tickets cost $15 at https://yhne.ws/neviatclub48 or $20 at the door.
Prosser Scottish Fest and Games
Saturday is the 21st annual Prosser Scottish Fest. Celebrate Central Washington’s only Celtic heritage event form 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Prosser Wine and Food Park, 2840 Lee Road.
The day includes an anvil launch, Celtic music, pipe bands, Highland dancers, Highland heavy athletics, clan tents, MacPherson’s farm, children's activities, food vendors, Scottish merchants and the Flying Anvil Pub.
General admission is $12, $6 for ages 5–12 and ages 65 and older. Ages 4 and younger are free. Advance tickets can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/scottishfest. Parking is free.
Party in the Park
The Moxee City Block Watch is sponsoring a free community event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Moxee City Park on South Rivard Road.
This event is in its fourth year and will feature kids’ games and a silent auction. DJ Silver will be providing music.
There will be demonstrations by local law enforcement, first responders, K-9 units and more. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.
Live Music
It’s June, and at Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza, 2560 Donald-Wapato Road in Wapato, that means the HopYard is open and featuring live music all summer long.
From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Hoptown will also feature live music in the HopYard from the Pony Boys. The Pony Boys play country music steeped in honky tonk and outlaw influence.
Hoptown is a local artisan pizza joint creating wood-fired pizzas featuring local and seasonal ingredients, as well as local beers and wines.
The Silo is Hoptown’s outdoor beer station and will be open for orders. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes.
Pride Flash Event
Good Times n Tattoos, 25 N. Front St., Shop No. 3, is hosting its second annual Pride flash event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Queer- and Latino-owned, Good Times n Tattoos is creating a safe space for the local LGBTQ+ community and celebrating Pride Month with a tattoo flash and piercing event.
Tattoos and piercings will be on a walk-in basis.
Flash is pre-drawn tattoo art that a patron usually picks off the wall. In this case, the size is as is and placement is on arms or legs. Prices will range from $70 to $180.
Piercings will cost $40 and will be offered for conch, flat, nose, earlobe and helix only.
