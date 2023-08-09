If you didn't get your fill of cars last weekend at the Northwest National Vintiques show, Explore has some good news.
You can head north to Thorp for the sixth annual Kittitas County Fire District 1 car and bike show, or head south to Granger for the Borrachos Car Club 10th anniversary car show.
If classics and low-riders aren't your thing, maybe your child would like to build their own toy pickup or view "Frozen" under the stars.
Whatever strikes your fancy this weekend, check out the list below for details and more.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from Isaac Gambito and the band Locarno starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
A beer garden for ages 21 and older features local beer, wines, spirits and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Ian Moore with Mark Pickerel
Bearded Monkey Music, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd., is hosting live music from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Ian Moore and his full band bring Texas blues rock to the Pacific Northwest. Opening the night is Ellensburg singer-songwriter Mark Pickerel.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/ianmoore.
Car and bike show
The sixth annual Kittitas County Fire District 1 Car and Bike Show is this Friday and Saturday at the fire station in Thorp, 10700 N. Thorp Highway.
The event kicks off with a cruise Friday night at the station starting at 6:30 p.m. The car and bike show is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the station.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. Categories include best in show auto and motorcycle, truck, motorcycle, classic motorcycle, muscle car, modern muscle car, rat rod, hot rod and classics. Judging begins at 11:30 a.m. and awards will be given out at 1:30 p.m. for best in class and runner-up.
Borracho car show
The Borracho Car Club is hosting its 10th annual car shows from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Hill Golf Course and Doc’s Pizza in Granger. The event is free and for all ages.
There will be 50 different classes with over 100 trophies to award. Registration costs $25 and starts at 9 a.m. Attendees can expect to see classics, low-riders, hot rods, customs, mini-trucks, under construction and much more.
There will be vendors on site with an assortment of items for sale. Blaze from Hot 99.7 will be hosting and DJing music. There will also be a number of live performances.
Doc’s Pizza will be selling pizza, beer and more. There will also be games, prizes and raffles.
The kid-friendly event will offer a free game of mini-golf and a coupon for ice cream for all children.
For more information, call Alvaro at 509-480-7399, Eric Lopez at 509-439-5032 or message the Borracho Car Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/borrachoscarclub.
Kids’ DIY workshop
Kids interested in making their own mini-pickup are invited to attend a DIY workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lowe’s, 2235 Longfibre Ave.
Register your child at https://yhne.ws/diyutruck by Friday. Kids will build their own rolling toy pickup with real tools.
Mabton Community Days
The Greater Mabton Association presents Mabton Community Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event takes place at Feezell Park in the center of Mabton, at Washington and Main streets.
A parade starts at 11 a.m. and the second annual Pete Ortega Memorial Car Show runs from noon to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20, or $10 for pedal cars and bikes. Interested car show participants should contact Rudy Guzman at 509-830-5228 for more information.
Music will be provided by DJ Moses Ibarra. There will also be a silent auction, raffles and vendors.
Yakima Parks and Recreation
If you’re not ready for the weekend to end, spend your Sunday enjoying two different events put on by Yakima Parks and Recreation.
The Viva La Musica concert series features Banda la Palmera from 5-7 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, South Eighth and East Beech streets. The event is free and family-friendly.
The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series concludes this week with a free showing of “Frozen” (PG).
The movie under the stars experience starts at dusk, approximately 8:30 p.m. at Chesterley Park, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
Bring the whole family and blankets if you want to sit up close to the screen, or lawn chairs to sit farther back.
