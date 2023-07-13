July means more outdoor activities. But if you want me there, it better be early or late.
This weekend's roundup of events includes an outdoor morning market near Wapato, two chances for outdoor movies, a neighborhood celebration hosted by OIC, an opportunity to stretch the brain muscles and live music.
School is Out, Summer is Here
The OIC of Washington hosts its School is Out, Summer is Here event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the OIC Excel Youth Center, 1009 N. Ninth Ave.
The community celebration is free and for all ages.
The evening will include music, food and more. For more information or questions, call Maryrose Gonzalez at 509-907-1813.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes until about 9, with live music this week from Stephanie Anne Johnson and Ural Thomas & the Pain, starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines, spirits and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Anniversary party and live music
Varietal Beer Co. is celebrating its fifth anniversary Friday with a beer release party at Public House of Yakima West, 5703 Tieton Drive. The festivities will run from 5-9 p.m.
Joey Anderson will be performing live music from 6-8 p.m. Anderson, from St. Augustine, Fla., is a genre-spanning singer and songwriter. His southern voice has touches of class and hard-nosed grit.
Chillin’ Honu Shave Ice will be selling shaved ice and Varietal will have merch giveaways throughout the night.
One dollar from every pint sold on Saturday will be donated to the West Valley Schools Foundation.
Movie in the Park
The Stone Church in Selah is hosting a free movie night Friday at the Selah Middle School Playfield, 411 N. First St.
The event begins at 7 p.m. with inflatable games, kid-friendly activities and concessions.
The Disney/Pixar movie “Cars," rated G, will start at 9 p.m.
All Things Local Morning Market
Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza, 2560 Donald-Wapato Road in Wapato, is hosting its first market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The local market will be held in the Hoptown Hop Yard and will feature over 20 vendors. Visitors can browse artisan chocolates, fresh flowers, antiques, jewelry, plants, clothing, baked goods and more.
Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza has room for more vendors; anyone interested should text 509-985-9628.
Birdie Fenn Cent
Ellensburg singer and songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent will perform from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at The Kiln, 815 S. 72nd Ave.
With an acoustic guitar, Cent sings haunting, heartfelt music. Her live music will pair well with an evening on a blanket on the Kiln’s lawn.
Visitors can enjoy beverages and pizza, indoors and outdoors.
Trivia brunch
The Seasons Gallery Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave., hosts a buffet breakfast and trivia from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Come for breakfast and stay for trivia with your team of six. Cost is $17 per person and that includes the buffet and playing trivia. Prizes will be handed out to winning teams.
There will be mimosas, bloody marys and other drink specials.
Reservations must be made in advance at theseasonsyakima.com or by calling 509-453-1888.
Outdoor Summer Cinema Series
The Yakima Parks and Recreation’s Outdoor Summer Cinema Series continues this week at Chesterley Park, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
“Lightyear,” rated PG, will begin at sunset, which is about 8:30 p.m.
The free event is family-friendly. Attendees are invited to bring their own blankets and sit up close to the screen, or sit farther back on lawn chairs.
For future dates and movies, visit yakimaparks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.