Another music heavy list for you, Explore readers.
There's a little something for just about everyone this weekend: big band swing, heavy metal and indie rock.
Don't forget to check out First Friday in downtown Yakima. If shopping is on your mind, check out the Yakama artists market in Toppenish.
Yakima Valley Big Band
The Yakima Valley Community Band started in 1919, offering free music to the public. The nonprofit organization plays shows year-round and is known for its Concerts in the Park free programs in the summer. The Community Band members range from junior high school students up to retirees, including members of the Yakima Symphony, music educators and amateur musicians.
Band members started the Yakima Valley Big Band in 2022. It's a swing band that performs iconic hits from the swing era as well as modern favorites from the stage and screen.
The Big Band will perform at noon Thursday at Wapato High School, 1103 S. Wasco Ave. It also will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 705 S. 38th Ave. in Yakima.
Visit yvcb.org for an up-to-date concert schedule.
Downtown Summer Nights
A new week means a new lineup for the Downtown Association of Yakima’s popular Downtown Summer Nights on Thursday.
The weekly summertime event on North Front Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 9, with live music this week from Bella Dagdagan and Great American Trainwreck, starting at 6 p.m.
There are also local artists, merchandise from local vendors and local food vendors to keep you busy.
And there is a beer garden for ages 21 and older featuring local beer, wines, distilleries and ciders.
There’s family fun for everyone, including arts and crafts for children in the activities area.
Summer artist market
The Yakama Nation Cultural Center hosts an artist market on the first Friday of every month this summer.
Located at 100 Spiel-yi Loop in Toppenish, visitors can shop from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The summer market features goods for sale by Yakama artists. Beadwork, arts, crafts and more will be available. There will also be one fundraising food vendor each month.
Biblioteka
The Seasons Performance Hall summer indie series is in full swing, featuring a lineup of Pacific Northwest-based bands.
Biblioteka and Datura will be performing from 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday in the main hall.
Biblioteka performs hooky punk and upbeat rock, a combination of grunge, punk and garage music. Datura is a post-punk/goth rock band from Wenatchee.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased in advance at www.theseasonsyakima.com.
Edge Fest 2023: The Revival
The Edge Fest music festival started in the early 2000s at Yakima Valley College.
It returns this year on Saturday from noon to midnight at Chainsaw Cat, 509 W. Yakima Ave. The all-ages event will feature 19 bands on one stage.
General admission tickets cost $20, or $10 with a donation. Donations will benefit Noah’s Ark, 117 E. Second St., Wapato, a nonprofit corporation that addresses housing insecurity and homelessness in the Wapato area on the Yakama Nation.
Bands performing at this year’s Edge Fest include Extortionist, Reminitions, Dark Watch, Cold Hearts, Malinois, Warcrime, Dead Low, No Graves, As it Lies, Dead by Design, The Cetra, Bad Habit, Nolte, Toxic Vengeance, Vile Gloom, Dirt Nap, Decline of Order, We’re Not Motorhead and Invicta.
True to its roots, many of the bands are metal, though Bad Habit plays ska.
Tickets can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/edgefest.
First Friday
It’s that time again; it happens every month. It’s First Friday and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Visit downtownyakima.com for more on the following businesses:
• Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
• Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave.
• Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
• Healing Rowan Creations, studio located upstairs from Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
• The Alignment Co., 12 S. Second St.
• Ron’s Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
• Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St.
• Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
• Schab’s Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
• Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
• Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave.
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave.
• Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar, 202 E. Yakima Ave.
• Leading Force Energy and Design, 17 N. Third St.
• Le Mercantile, 218 W. Yakima Ave.
• Sub Shop of Yakima, 20 N. Second St.
• Sports Center of Yakima, 214 E. Yakima Ave.
• Station 1889, 27 N. Front St., Suite 101
• Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop, 120 E. Yakima Ave.
• Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
• North Town Coffeehouse, 32 N. Front St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.