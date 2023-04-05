Explore hopes the first full week of April has been a good one for you.
Easter is on Sunday, April 9, 2023, and Explore has found some fun events leading up to the holiday, if you're in need of something to do. Check out the list below if you're looking to entertain visiting family and friends.
Black Box Poetry Slam
The public is welcome to participate and/or observe the Black Box Poetry Slam on Thursday. The event is put on by Yakima Valley College and LitFUSE.
Doors open at 6 p.m. in the Raymond Library, Building 6, on the YVC Yakima campus at South 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
Admission is $2 cash, which will become the prize money for the top three artists.
All forms of spoken word are welcome, and performers must have five poems/spoken word pieces prepared. There is a 3-minute time limit for each piece.
“Slam isn’t your grandpa’s poetry, even though plenty of grandpas do it! It’s not all angry poetry either,” says former longtime event organizer and instructor Mark Fuzie. “The time limit is what keeps the show moving.”
For more information, contact Samuel Faulk at 509-574-4985 or samuelfaulk@yvcc.edu.
Captain Squirrel
If you like pirates and magic, here’s a show for you.
Captain Squirrel performs his "full-frontal comedy magic" for mature audiences from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the The Seasons Galley Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave.
The cover is $10 at the door.
First Friday
It’s that time again. It’s First Friday and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Each downtown Yakima business participating in this month's First Friday event will have a hidden golden Easter egg. Clues will be posted every 30 minutes, starting at 11 a.m. on the Downtown Yakima Association's Facebook event page. One winner will win a downtown Yakima Easter basket.
Visit downtownyakima.com for more on the following businesses:
Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave.
Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
Healing Rowan Creations, studio located upstairs Mama Corie's Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
Collab Coffee, 18 S. First St.
Bestway Pawn, 22 S. First St.
Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
The Alignment Co., 12 S. Second St.
Ron's Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St.
Mama Corie's Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
Vintage Me Boutique, 106 S. Third St.
Schab's Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100.
Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
Kameo Flower Shop, 111 S. Second St.
Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave.
The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave.
Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House, 202 E. Yakima Ave.
Leading Force Energy and Design, 17 N. Third St.
Le Mercantile, 218 W. Yakima Ave.
Sub Shop of Yakima, 20 N. Second St.
Spring Bazaar
Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish, plans a spring bazaar from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the events center.
Both days will feature almost 50 different vendors, selling spring and Easter goods.
Items such as jewelry, baked goods, beaded works, leather goods, candy, handmade items, clothing and more will be for sale.
Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts
Outlaw country music takes the stage from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave.
Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts, from Denver, play original, non-traditional outlaw music and have shared the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Shooter Jennings and more.
Yakima outlaw country band Header N Heeler will also be performing.
Ball Bag
Enjoy live music at Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave., Saturday night starting at 9 p.m.
The Renton band Ball Bag returns to Yakima and is playing with Fazed from the Tri-Cities and Invicta from Yakima.
The cover is $10 at the door for this 21-and-over show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.