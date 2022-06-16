Although time travel is impossible, Yakima’s best-kept secret makes it seem conceivable.
Technology and nostalgia converge at the Yakima Valley Trolleys Museum and Carbarn, 306 W. Pine St. at South Third Avenue.
Every weekend from the end of May through the end of September, visitors can ride trolleys similar to the ones that originally ran in Yakima when the railroad system started in 1907. The first trolley run was on Christmas Eve of that year.
There are two routes passengers can take: a 90-minute round trip route that crosses the Naches River into Selah, and a 25-minute round-trip route on West Pine Street in Yakima.
The trolleys share the road with traffic, their tracks running down the center of the street. In some places, cars must wait to pass by.
Trolley riders smile and wave at people walking on the street. One driver grinned from ear to ear as he slowed down in his turning sedan to admire Trolley Car No. 1976, the 94-year-old single from Oporto, Portugal, similar to the ones originally used in Yakima.
Trolley Car No. 1976 and another from Portugal were brought to Yakima in 1974 for the city’s U.S. Bicentennial project and to operate as a tourist attraction. The trolleys have remained in operation ever since. Trolley Car No. 1976 is 32 feet, 6 inches long and weighs 13 tons.
As the trolley lurches forward, passengers are taken back to a slower time. Traveling approximately 5 miles per hour, technology and innovations quickly pass you by.
“Our railroad is the most intact authentic interurban trolley railroad in the United States. Everything that we have — that car barn at the powerhouse — all dates back to the beginning of the railroad,” said Kenneth Johnsen, president of Yakima Valley Trolleys.
“The car barn was built in 1910, that powerhouse was built in 1911. And they still serve the same function today as they did when they were built. And the railroad, all of the overhead wire system and the bridge out there over the Naches River, all of that stuff is original.”
Yakima Valley Trolleys is applying to be recognized as a National Historic Landmark. It’s a classic example of early 20th century urban railroads, still original and intact, said Johnsen.
The Washington State Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation suggested Yakima Valley Trolleys apply for the designation and endorsed their application.
Inside the powerhouse and car barn, parts, machinery and restored cars are maintained by members of the Yakima Valley Trolleys Association.
There is an eye for historic detail in every ride.
“The Yakima Valley Trolleys organization was incorporated in 2001 to operate the railroad for the City of Yakima,” according to the Yakima Valley Trolleys website. “Present and future generations are able to experience an early-American street railway almost exactly as it was 100 years ago and come to understand the important role transit held in developing the City of Yakima as well as the rest of the industrialized world.”
Though tickets can be purchased with a debit or credit card by using a tablet, each passenger receives a physical ticket that must be punched by the trolley motorman. And of course, the motorman is wearing a uniform that resembles on was worn in the early 20th century.
Motorman Jim Moore, dressed in black slacks and vest over a button-down shirt, sported a hat and suspenders like the motormen in video clips playing on loop in the trolley museum.
Moore gives mini history lessons at key points of interest where the trolleys stop. Bits of information, like the original name of A.C. Davis High School, are intermixed with trolley history. He mixes his knowledge with jokes and puns that make passengers of all ages chuckle.
He asks the group of riders how fast they think the trolley travels. “We passed a man on his bike, carrying large pieces of cardboard. And then we were passed by two preteen girls running by,” Moore said.
“The trolley ride is fun. You see different things but are going by places you know,” said first-time rider Lillian Kirk, 10, of Yakima.
As Trolley Car No. 1976 makes its way through the Selah Gap, passengers are treated to views of the Yakima and Naches rivers not seen from Interstate 82 and Highway 12.
Rising floodwaters flow under the Yakima Valley Trolleys on the return trip to Yakima. Passengers are brought back to reality, but not before one last toot- toot from the trolley whistle as it approaches a busy Yakima intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.