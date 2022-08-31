Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats.
Participating theatres include:
The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/
Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave., Yakima, 509-248-0243 https://yakimatheatres.com/
Orion Cinema, 202 E. Chestnut Ave., Yakima, 509-248-0245 https://orioncinemayakima.com/
Grand Cinemas, 3400 Picard Place, Sunnyside, 509-837-3900 http://sunnyside.hallettcinemas.com/
Visit the websites or call for movies and showtimes.
“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a media release. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
