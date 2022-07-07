We are fortunate to call this place home.
Summer days here are long, and in Yakima they grant us the opportunity to explore new places and try new things.
Given the chance to crawl out of the basement newsroom and blink repeatedly while adjusting to the bright sunlight, Yakima Herald-Republic reporters and editors have created a summer bucket list to inspire ourselves and readers.
What is on your summer bucket list? How many will the Herald-Republic staff check off before summer’s end? Will any of these items make it to your list?
Hiking and a road trip
First of all, what a fun idea! Honestly, as a newbie here, I’m probably going to look to this list for things I want to do myself this summer.
I want to circle as much of Mount Adams’ base as possible. I’ve read that going from the Round the Mountain Trail to the Pacific Crest Trail and finally the Highline Trail will get me around most of the mountain, so that’s what I plan on doing.
Wine, sun and beautiful views are as good as it gets, so I’m planning on going on a road trip that runs along most of the Valley with stops at local wineries like Treveri and those around Rattlesnake Hills.
As someone who is new to Yakima, I am eager to learn about its history and the history of its original inhabitants. In an effort to do this, I’m going to be visiting the Yakama Nation Museum and Cultural Center this summer.
— Santiago Ochoa, staff writer
Produce and a lake day
Cook with Yakima Valley produce: Oven-roasted asparagus and rhubarb cake have already made their way to my permanent recipe book this season, but there are a bunch of other fresh fruits and veggies I’d like to cook with this summer, from berries to cherries to fresh corn and apples. More than creating a delicious meal or snack, it’s a great way to support local growers at farmers markets and produce stands.
Hike the winery trail at Cowiche Canyon: I’ve been saving this getaway for summer. What’s better than an evening hike, a vineyard picnic and a glass of wine at the end of it? The Wilridge Vineyard has its own map with places to explore, or you can follow the Cowiche Canyon trails.
Spend a day at Rimrock Lake: This sparkling waterway can’t be best enjoyed while navigating the sharp curves of U.S. Highway 12. I plan to find a nearby hike and a place to hang a hammock, rent a kayak or a paddleboard, and make a day of it.
— Kate Smith, staff writer
Darland Mountain and the Skyline Trail
Summit Darland Mountain on foot: When I first heard that the road up Darland Mountain in western Yakima County is one of the highest roads in Washington, I was intrigued. The summit of Darland Mountain is 6,962 feet above sea level. I’ve run and hiked the Grey Rock Trail in Ahtanum State Forest, and a road up Darland is near the Tree Phones campground, where people park to access the Grey Rock Trail.
Hike/run the Yakima Skyline Trail: I’ve heard a lot about how difficult the Yakima Skyline trail races are — and they aren’t on my bucket list — but I want to climb up to Skyline off the trailhead on the Yakima Canyon Road and do some running up there if I still feel like it after hiking up. I’ve heard the views are spectacular.
— Tammy Ayer, features editor
Get on stage
Not sure if this counts as a “bucket list” or “duck it” list item — as in dodging the catcalls and flying tomatoes — but this might be the summer to dust off the guitar and get on stage for an open mic night.
I’m not the world’s best singer, and I’m certainly not a great guitarist, but I can do both adequately enough to punch out a couple of oldies for some suds-soaked listeners. I even have all four verses of “American Pie” memorized, in case open mic night patrons need a bathroom break.
As we mediocre musicians like to say, “When in doubt, sing louder.” You’ve all been warned!
— Joel Donofrio, staff writer
Aviation history
The Museum of Flight is also home to one of Yakima County’s aviation history artifacts. In one of the museum’s galleries hangs the Yakima Clipper, a glider built by Yakima flight pioneer Charlie McAllister, whose flight school is now the McAllister Museum of Aviation next to the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field.
McAllister built the glider in hopes of breaking the world endurance record for glider flight. While McAllister’s attempt failed (the official witness for the flight was late), McAllister still set a record for the Pacific Northwest with a flight time of eight hours and 52 minutes over Kittitas County.
— Donald W. Meyers, staff writer
Gone fishing
If you’re hankering for all of the outdoors with less of the physical exertion, fishing may be for you. Find a hat, some standing water and a small child to distract the mosquitoes and wrangle yourself a fresh, locally caught meal. You’ll need some equipment, to be sure — fishing poles, bait and tackle are all essential — but fishing, along with cleaning and preparing a fish, is an important and essential skill.
Unless you are fishing for common carp or crawfish, you will likely need a fishing license. They can be purchased online or at several Yakima locations, including Wal-Mart (both of them), Big 5 Sporting Goods, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Fred Meyer and Bi-Mart. You can go into the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the Naches River Basin, or find a spot on one of several ponds along Interstate 82. Remember to look up local regulations — some fish can be kept and others must be thrown back.
Fishing can be social or individual, raucous or quiet, loud or contemplative. Bring the entire family or go out alone — you can find pleasure either way. Spending a day beside brilliant blue water or rushing rivers will always have its benefits, even if you are unlucky enough to come home empty-handed.
— Jasper Kenzo Sundeen, staff writer
Grill in the backyard
Summer is built on the simple things in life: cold lemonade, dripping ice cream cones and meat fresh from the grill. All I want this summer is to grill up some bratwurst and be thankful I don’t have to shovel my driveway for (fingers crossed) six more months.
There are three important elements to this plan: meat, a grill and a backyard.
Despite supply chain issues and inflation, meat is still pretty easy to come by at any local grocer. From hot dogs to hamburgers to carne asada, there are plenty of options. Peaches, pineapples, watermelon, zucchini and bell peppers can all be slapped on the grill, too.
For anyone without a backyard, local parks offer free green space. Some even have their own charcoal grills. Folks can also pick up a grill pan from most department stores or online to simulate the experience on any stovetop.
— Vanessa Ontiveros, staff writer
Rodeo and a flea market
On a recent visit back home in Texas, I was talking to a family friend who used to compete in pro rodeos and I was somehow surprised that he, from halfway across the country, had a recommendation for me in Central Washington: Go to the Ellensburg Rodeo, “It’s one of the best ones in the circuit!” he said. Now, I come from a small, rural cattle ranching town in South Texas that really puts on one helluva pro rodeo for the town’s size, so my expectations are high. But rodeo has been a part of my upbringing and family’s tradition, and I look forward to experiencing that here in my new home in Washington state.
Another interest of mine is digging through old stuff, thinking about the memories and stories associated with antiques, collectibles and oddities. From depression glass, vintage CorningWare, one-of-a-kind clothing items, vinyl record collections, photographs, old cameras and their accessories to the weirdest crap you could never dream up in your mind — there is never a shortage of interesting stuff to discover and the stories they tell. I’ve been told that the place to die and go to antique heaven is none other than the Packwood Flea Market, which also happens to be on the same holiday weekend as the Ellensburg Rodeo (sounds like it’s time for a Chevy Chase vacation). Extra perks are the magnificent views along the scenic drive on U.S. 12, which also fills my cup as a nature-loving photographer!
— Emree Weaver, photo editor
Hike (part of) the PCT
I plan to hike on the Pacific Crest Trail from White Pass to Deer and Sand lakes this summer. This trail offers a tiny taste of the 2,650-mile PCT, which starts at the California-Mexico border and goes all the way to Canada. While the entire trail takes months to hike, this small snippet is about 5 miles round-trip and is a fairly easy day hike, using the lakes as a turnaround and lunch spot. It’s fun to meet the thru-hikers on the trail, and I’ve run into horseback riders in the past.
To get to the trail from Yakima, take U.S. 12 past Rimrock Lake. Use the PCT north White Pass trailhead east of the gas station and White Pass Ski Resort. Bring bug spray and a USFS parking pass.
— Joanna Markell, city editor
A day at the races
Joe Sherk was a legendary motorsports publicist who, at some point, represented every big name in NHRA drag racing: Don “the Snake” Prudhomme, Ron Capps, Ed “the Ace” McCullough and Warren Johnson, to name a few.
He was also my dearest friend for nearly 30 years.
Even though he lived in and around Seattle and I was in Kansas and Indiana, we saw each other two or three times a year at the races and talked every couple of weeks. Sometimes more. Then, in 2013, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He died in June 2018, just before I got to Washington.
But a couple of years before his death, Pacific Raceways in Seattle renamed its press box the Joe Sherk Media Center. When the NHRA tour hits Seattle at the end of July, my hope is to cover the race from the press room named for Joe. It will be the first race I’ve covered without him, and the first time I’ve been back to the drags since the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis in 2013, when it became clear he was ill.
It’s not going to be the same, but I can’t wait to file my first story from the Joe Sherk Media Center.
Later, when the tire smoke has cleared, I’m going to one of my favorite places, Freemont Brewing’s beer garden in Seattle. Joe’s daughter and son, Lynn and Neil, will join me there, and we’ll spend the evening remembering Joe.
— Greg Halling, executive editor
Splashing and socializing
I have always loved being near the water. Ocean, lake or stream, at the very least I want to dip my toes in it.
I’d like to venture out and splash around in the Little Naches River and have a picnic lunch with my family on the shore. I want to watch my rescue dog Telly cautiously wade along the edge of the river while his best friend, Sadie, excitedly and unbeknownst, plows over him to lap up water while she cools off.
Not many people know that I’ve always wanted to learn how to square dance. I don’t know if it’s the toe-tapping music or the jubilant “do-si-do” directives from the caller that lure me in. (This is a lie, I know what lures me in! It’s the frilly, lacy, brightly colored skirts and dresses that match with a partner’s snap-button shirt.) Maybe this is the summer I step out and learn a jig or two.
Most of all, I want to sit at the bar with my friends and family while watching the Seattle Sounders play. I want to introduce myself, soccer and the Dry Side Supporters (my Sounders supporter group) to new people. I’ve met some of my closest friends over our love for soccer and I hope to extend that opportunity to you!
— Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.